Miranda Lambert Premieres 'Bluebird' Music Video Today

Miranda Lambert premiered her new music video for "Bluebird" today, following a live Q&A with fans.

"I love 'Bluebird.' It's a song like I've never written before and I'm so proud to be a part of it," said Lambert. "Since I wrote it, I've been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there - I live on a farm - but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what's around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it's a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it."

"Bluebird" marks Lambert's second radio single from her critically acclaimed album Wildcard. The Top 30-and-climbing track follows Lambert's Top 15, Grammy-nominated hit "It All Comes Out in the Wash." Directed by Trey Fanjoy, the video brings to life the "impeccably crafted bit of breeze about resilience and keeping on" (Stereogum) and "spacious, atmospheric number about...maintaining hope" (Rolling Stone).

Wildcard is currently nominated for ACM Album of the Year, where Lambert is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year ("Fooled Around and Fell In Love" featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack).

About Miranda Lambert: Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert released her highly-anticipated new studio album Wildcard Nov. 1, which includes the Grammy-nominated "It All Comes Out in The Wash" and her latest country radio single, "Bluebird."

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 34 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, ACM Song of the Decade Award, and was named 2019 RIAA's Artist of the Year.

The celebrated singer/songwriter has released seven studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts, including the critically-acclaimed Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.

Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com

Miranda's MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Since its inception in 2009, MuttNation has raised over $3.9 million in support of its mission to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter, and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. www.muttnation.com

