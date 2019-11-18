Minton's Playhouse Presents NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA!

Grammy honored JC Hopkins and his Biggish Band will be playing musical host at the legendary Minton's Playhouse for ringing in the New Year and no better place to do it than at the birthplace of bebop. The Biggish Band has backed a number of musical legends in its time including Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Tony Bennett, Jazzmeia Horn and Jon Hendricks to name a few.

The band's newest crop of stellar talent include Joy Hanson who has a voice that reminds one of a young Ella Fitzgerald, Vanisha-Arleen Gould whose soulful sound has drawn comparisons to Aretha Franklin and Amy Winehouse and Shawn Whitehorn who has a gorgeous baritone voice and immaculate stage presence.

The very special guest sharing the stage with the band that night is none other than Dap-King Binky Griptite. Binky has been a mainstay for the legendary band the Dap-Kings and has backed such greats as Amy Winehouse and Sharon Jones. Binky has a soulful sound on both voice and guitar and can get any room of folks moving and groovin'. An altogether fantastic night for creating memories to last the whole year.





Every Saturday Night at the Legendary Minton's Playhouse - JC Hopkins Biggish Band: Jazz and Comedy, Fridays Jazz-Star Series and Big Band Sundays



Grammy nominated band leader JC Hopkins has resumed the programming for the most legendary supper club in the history of jazz: Minton's Playhouse- Harlem birthplace of bebop. Hopkins' Biggish Band is at the nucleus of the programming with a weekly Saturday residency that features a ten piece band and an array of stunning up and coming vocalists including Vanisha-Arleen Gould, Joy Hanson, Shawn Whitehorn and Nico Sarbanes. The Biggish Band, whose sound merges Mingus with Billy May, has been fertile ground for great talent such as the likes of Norah Jones, Jazzmeia Horn, Madeleine Peyroux and Brianna Thomas who all have been featured with regularity in the group.

Fridays: Jazz Star Series

Jazz Star Fridays

November 22 - Johnny O'Neal

November 29 - Andy Bey

Sundays in November 24

Jason Marshall Big Band

Jason Marshall is a highly sought after and established fixture on the global music landscape. His work for large ensemble can be heard most regularly performed by his critically acclaimed orchestra, the Jason Marshall Big Band. A rare specimen even among the highly competitive New York City music scene, the Washington D.C. born saxophonist can be seen playing soul music with Aretha Franklin, Latin jazz with Arturo O'Farrill, pop with Desi Di Lauro, avant garde jazz with the Charlie Mingus Big Band, and rock music with the Young Presidents. Also a highly sought after composer and arranger, Mr. Marshall wrote and arranged the modern day classic "Miss Garvey, Miss Garvey!!" which was nominated for a Grammy in 2009. He has also written and arranged music for the Taipei Jazz Orchestra and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

"Minton's, the Harlem jazz club that has been tightening up its bookings in exciting ways..."

- Ben Ratliff, THE NEW YORK TIMES

"There's a bona fide scene going on these days under the revived Minton's banner in Harlem, and it includes both notable music and good food...".*-- Larry Blumenfeld, Wall Street Journal*

NEW YORK TIMES

J. C. Hopkins Biggish Band (Friday and Saturday) Led by the bandleader, songwriter and producer for which it's named, the J.C. Hopkins Biggish Band has always been a friend to vocalists, and in this engagement, the group pays a centenary tribute to Billie Holiday. Among the many singers assembled are Brianna Thomas, Charenee Wade, Charles Turner and Jazzmeia Horn. From 6 to 11 p.m., Minton's, 206 West 118th Street, Harlem,212-243-2222, mintonsharlem.com. (Chinen)

ESQUIRE MAGAZINE

At Minton's, you're part of the choir. There's this part in "Moanin'" where-not in the original version but in this one, arranged by JC Hopkins and which his band, JC Hopkins' Biggish Band, plays-the horn section shouts out, call-and-response style. This night, we get in on it, too. Bum be de BOMP. HEY! Be dop bop be da BOMP. HEY! Bum be de BOMP. HEY! And it's not anger any longer, but joy.







