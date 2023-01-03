Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers'

The new track will be released on January 13.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced from her NBC live special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", that her new single "Flowers" will be available globally on January 13th.

In true superstar fashion, between her performances and hosting duties, Miley blessed fans' final hours of 2022 with special clips of "Flowers.". Pre-order and pre-save "Flowers" here.

Fans had kicked up chatter of new music when Miley signaled she had a big year coming with NEW YEAR NEW MILEY posters appearing all around the world in December. See here. It was then discovered that here had launched a countdown to a forthcoming announcement, which has been revealed to be the release of "Flowers" on January 13th.

Astute fans will notice a new countdown has launched and are heavily encouraged to continue to follow here for further announcements this week.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which Miley co-hosted with global superstar Dolly Parton was a major success. In addition to the announcement of "Flowers", the live special featured an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times.

In 2021 Miley joined The Kid Laroi on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters". Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others.

Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.



Ava Max Shares Previews of Get Outta My Heart From New Album Photo
Ava Max Shares Previews of 'Get Outta My Heart' From New Album
Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release Lets Get Drunk Photo
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
Paris Hilton Releases Stars Are Blind (Paris Version) Photo
Paris Hilton Releases 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)'
Paris Hilton has released an updated version of her hit single 'Stars Are Blind.' Hilton also teased that she would release new music in 2023. The reality TV star launched her music career in 2006 with the release of her full-length album 'Paris,' featuring the lead single 'Stars Are Blind.'
SLANDER, Alison Wonderland, and Said the Sky Release Picture Photo
SLANDER, Alison Wonderland, and Said the Sky Release 'Picture'
Titans of forward-thinking melodic bass SLANDER, Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky form a powerhouse trio for a long-awaited collaboration with the release “Picture” to close out 2022. In October 2021, SLANDER and Said The Sky teased a rough cut of the track during their epic b2b EDC Vegas set while Wonderland tuned in via Facetime.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share