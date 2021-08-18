Mike and the Moonpies Add US, European Tour Dates

Mike and the Moonpies have added new tour dates to their itinerary as they hit the road in support of their new album 'One To Grow On.' This fall, the band will criss-cross the US including an official showcase at Americanafest in Nashville, TN in September along with stops in Milwaukee, WI; Kansas City, MO; Lexington, KY; Indianapolis, IN; Dallas, TX and many more. Looking ahead to 2022, Mike and the Moonpies will head overseas for a 17-city tour kicking off in London, UK with additional performances in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.

Produced by Adam Odor and recorded at yellow DOG Studios in Wimberley, TX, 'One To Grow On' was co-written by frontman Mike Harmeier and Odor and includes guest appearances from members of Quaker City Nighthawks, Shooter Jennings, Shiny Soul Sisters and Zac Wilkerson. Unlike the band's previous recordings, this is the first time an album has been centered around a character to form a linear story. Sonically, the band experiments with earthy, rootsier tones; twin guitars and big acoustic rhythms along with unexpected arrangements and melody choices that complement the character's narrative.

Drawing influence from 90s country twang and the bluesy, boogie rhythms of 70s Southern rock, 'One To Grown On' still maintains the band's signature hip-shaking, honky tonk swagger guided by piercing steel guitar, sharp storytelling and Harmeier's soul-stirring vocals. Check out their current single "Paycheck To Paycheck" here. The nine-song collection is available now on all streaming platforms.

Mike and the Moonpies, which includes Mike Harmeier (vocals, guitar); Zachary Moulton (steel guitar); Omar Oyoque (bass); Kyle Ponder (drums) and Catlin Rutherford (guitar), are coming off a remarkable run of career-best reviews and chart action for their past two albums 'Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold' and 'Touch of You - The Lost Songs Of Gary Stewart.' The band has reaped consistent critical praise from national and international press and radio outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone Country, Sirius XM, BBC and more.

Mike and the Moonpies 2021 Tour Dates

August 18 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Lounge

August 19 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

August 20 Iowa City, IA First Ave Club

August 22 Yorkville, IL Law Office Pub

August 23 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 24 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 25 Wisconsin Dells, WI Showboat Saloon

August 26 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

August 27 Davenport, IA Raccoon Motel

August 28 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

September 10 Tahlequa, OK Diamond Stone Music Festival 2021

September 11 Anahuac, TX Texas Gatorfest

September 12 Baton Rouge, LA Red Dragon Listening Room

September 13 Huntsville, AL SideTracks Music Hall

September 14 Lexington, KY The Burl

September 16 Hendersonville, NC Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

September 17 Nashville, TN The High Watt

September 18 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

September 19 Worthington, IA Benefit The Vets

October 2 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

October 7 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe Big Barn

October 8 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas

October 22 Phenix City, AL Phenix City Art Park

November 26 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

April 7 London, UK Omeara

April 8 Newcastle, UK Gosforth, Theatre

April 9 Crawley, UK The Hawth Crawley

April 10 Nottingham, UK Bodega

April 12 Hull, UK O'Rileys

April 14 Arlesheim, Switzerland fahrbar gmbh

April 15 Nijmegen, Netherlands Merleyn

April 17 Groningen, Netherlands Der Aa-Theater

April 20 Malmo, Sweden Folk a Rock

April 21 Goteborg, Sweden Pustervik

April 22 Oslo, Norway Korsset

April 23 Stockholm, Sweden Bryggarsalen Konferens

April 26 Krefeld, Germany Kulturrampe

April 27 Hamburg, Germany Nochtwache

April 28 Berlin, Germany Privatclub

April 29 Atlandsberg, Germany Buchholz Saloon

April 30 Lauchhammer, Germany Real Music Club