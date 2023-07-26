Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'

Middle Kids are currently opening for Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra on their The Amplified Echos tour.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'

“Highlands” showcases everything that has made Middle Kids such a formidable force in recent years. The band take the bare-bones of indie-rock (guitar, bass, drums) and elevate their songs with an astonishing and euphoric vocal performance, scorching production and an incomparable pop-sensibility. The result is a song which grabs the listener from the opening bars and doesn’t let go for a thrilling three-and-a-half minutes.

Middle Kids are currently opening for Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra on their The Amplified Echos tour. Additional stops include New York City, Boston, Nashville, Austin, Chicago, Toronto and more. A full rundown can be found below.

“Highlands” is the band’s second song to be produced by Jonathan Gilmore, who is renowned for his work with The 1975 and Beabadoobee (amongst others). The song follows their recent single “Bootleg Firecracker” which weaved together intricate acoustic melodies and unconventional drum production which set it apart from their previous repertoire and ushered in a new era for the band.

The new single is accompanied by an extraordinary video directed by Toby Morris who took the band to shoot in the New South Wales highlands surrounding Jindabyne. The spectacular beauty of the region is offset by stunt driving, helicopters, horses, motorcycles and the Southern Hemisphere’s largest car-wrecking yard. The visual feast matches the ferocious immediacy of the song.

Lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy said of the song: “Since I was young, I’ve had this yearning to be free. In this song I used an image of the ‘highlands’ as a euphoric place where I have the space to be me, and you have the space to be you. Part of the imagery comes from my Scottish heritage, which my grandmother was always so proud of. I recorded some big slow piano chords which Tim mangled into the atmospheric hits in the intro.

When we finished the song with Jon Gilmore in the UK he thought it was important that the song felt punky, like a bunch of teenagers practicing in their garage. So, there are these 2 energies fighting it out - the constricted energy of the domestic space and the wide open energy of the highlands. We have a friend who calls this kind of music ‘yearncore’. It’s that impatient energy that says ‘I can’t keep waiting, I need a change’.” explains Joy.

The band’s last album, the critically acclaimed Today We're The Greatest, won Best Rock Album at the 2021 ARIA Awards.  Released at the height of the pandemic, the album garnered the band several US TV show performances including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Middle Kids first gained attention in 2017 with their debut single, "Edge Of Town” and their debut album, "Lost Friends", which won Triple J's Best Australian Album Award in 2018. The success of their albums has also earned the band an international touring profile which has included supporting shows with the likes of Bloc Party, Kings of Leon, War on Drugs and Cold War Kids. Middle Kids are currently on a 29-date tour of North America with Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World. 

THE AMPLIFIED ECHOS TOUR DATES:

JUL 27, 2023 - St Louis Music Park, St Louis, MO * ⁣

JUL 28, 2023 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN * ⁣

JUL 29, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC * ⁣

JUL 30, 2023 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC * ⁣

AUG 7, 2023 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX * ⁣

AUG 8, 2023 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX * ⁣

AUG 9, 2023 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX * ⁣

AUG 11, 2023 - The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK * ⁣

AUG 13, 2023 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN * ⁣

AUG 15, 2023 - Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI * ⁣

AUG 16, 2023 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL * ⁣

AUG 18, 2023 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN * ⁣

AUG 19, 2023 - KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH * ⁣

AUG 20, 2023 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI * ⁣

AUG 21, 2023 - Echo Beach, Toronto, ON * ⁣

AUG 23, 2023 - SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY * ⁣

AUG 24, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA * ⁣

AUG 25, 2023 - Waterfront Concert Series, Buffalo, NY * ⁣

AUG 26, 2023 - Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA * ⁣

* with Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Photo Credit : Seiya Taguchi



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album Brand New Me Photo
Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album 'Brand New Me'

Alt-Pop trio Concrete Castles have announced their sophomore album, Brand New Me, which is set to arrive via Velocity Records and Equal Vision Records. This serves as the band’s follow up to their debut album Wish I Missed U which was released September 2021, and featured Circa Survive’s Anthony Green on the title track. 

2
HEAVY CHICAGO Announces More Bands For Brand-New Metal Festival Photo
HEAVY CHICAGO Announces More Bands For Brand-New Metal Festival

After seeing incredible demand and interest for the brand-new Heavy Chicago festival, coming to Avondale Music Hall this Fall, organizers have announced even more acts, after shows and additional activities for metal fans to enjoy on and around official show dates – October 28, November 4 and November 5.

3
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For That Dog Photo
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack releases a charming new music video for breakup anthem “That Dog,” available to watch now. With a track where “heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning” (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner’s dog.

4
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates Photo
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

After their sold out North American live debut back in Spring, High Vis have confirmed a Southern run in between their Riot Fest and Furnace Fest performances. They play Dallas, Austin, Houston (in partnership with CREEM Magazine and Slane Whiskey), St. Louis and New Orleans for the first time ever.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media PostKylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'
TELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in AugustTELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in August

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
ALADDIN