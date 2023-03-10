Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Micky James Releases New Single 'James Brown'

Micky James Releases New Single 'James Brown'

The track is an idea of what's to come on his forthcoming EP, expected to release later this summer.

Mar. 10, 2023  

NYC by way of Philly artist MICKY JAMES releases his brand new single "James Brown" via Shelter/BMG.

"It's a song to inspire those who want to live their lives as loudly and authentically as they choose," states Micky about the new single. "The message of unapologetic self love and self expression."

The alluring, electric track comes after Micky's latest "New York Minute," a gleeful ode to New York City. Both tracks have earned respective back to back debuts on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, and an idea of what's to come on his forthcoming EP, expected to release later this summer.

Micky has found success on the road over the last couple of years (and pre-pandemic), supporting acts like The Struts, The Regrettes, Cherry Pools, and playing festivals such as Firefly Music Festival, Pleasantville Music Festival, the KISS Cruise and more.

Born and raised in the shadows of Philly and NYC, Micky James naturally developed a taste for the theatrical and aspired to become a performer from a young age. In his music and personal style, Micky explores a sound and aesthetic that is nostalgic of a bygone era in rock-n-roll music, while still maintaining a contemporary pop ambition.

Micky's unique vocals are reminiscent of great character voices such as David Bowie and Julian Casablancas, alluding to the dark, mysterious and romantic qualities that are so distinct to those artists. While Micky's flamboyant fashions evoke the glamour and swagger of past rock icons, his work is both equal parts style and substance.

Inspired by the authentic energy of the 60's and 70's iconic rock bands, Micky is successful in crafting a modern and fresh approach to a timeless genre. "I wanted to take pieces of nostalgia and give it a contemporary twist," he explains, successfully taking his vision and turning it into reality.

In July 2020, Micky released "Kings," which garnered critical acclaim, with one critic calling it "a defiant uprising of the generationally damned and distinguished, as well as the most authentic rock n roll you've heard in years."

Watch the new music video here:



Tame Impala Releases Wings of Time for Dungeons & Dragons Film Photo
Tame Impala Releases 'Wings of Time' for 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film
Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released “Wings of Time,” an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The track is out everywhere via Fiction (distributed by Virgin Music Group).
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) Photo
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'
King’s “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is now elevated by a brand-new English verse and chorus from Nick Jonas; in keeping with Jonas’ respect for the Indian music scene, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” also hears Nick Jonas lay down a few lyrics in Hindi. Nick Jonas adds a heightened sense of allure and charm.
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation Photo
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Miley Cyrus has released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album, available globally. Endless Summer Vacation features Miley’s hit single “Flowers” plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a personal best for Miley. It features Brandi Carlile and SIA.
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track Change My Mind Photo
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share