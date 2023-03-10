Micky James Releases New Single 'James Brown'

NYC by way of Philly artist MICKY JAMES releases his brand new single "James Brown" via Shelter/BMG.

"It's a song to inspire those who want to live their lives as loudly and authentically as they choose," states Micky about the new single. "The message of unapologetic self love and self expression."

The alluring, electric track comes after Micky's latest "New York Minute," a gleeful ode to New York City. Both tracks have earned respective back to back debuts on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, and an idea of what's to come on his forthcoming EP, expected to release later this summer.

Micky has found success on the road over the last couple of years (and pre-pandemic), supporting acts like The Struts, The Regrettes, Cherry Pools, and playing festivals such as Firefly Music Festival, Pleasantville Music Festival, the KISS Cruise and more.

Born and raised in the shadows of Philly and NYC, Micky James naturally developed a taste for the theatrical and aspired to become a performer from a young age. In his music and personal style, Micky explores a sound and aesthetic that is nostalgic of a bygone era in rock-n-roll music, while still maintaining a contemporary pop ambition.

Micky's unique vocals are reminiscent of great character voices such as David Bowie and Julian Casablancas, alluding to the dark, mysterious and romantic qualities that are so distinct to those artists. While Micky's flamboyant fashions evoke the glamour and swagger of past rock icons, his work is both equal parts style and substance.

Inspired by the authentic energy of the 60's and 70's iconic rock bands, Micky is successful in crafting a modern and fresh approach to a timeless genre. "I wanted to take pieces of nostalgia and give it a contemporary twist," he explains, successfully taking his vision and turning it into reality.

In July 2020, Micky released "Kings," which garnered critical acclaim, with one critic calling it "a defiant uprising of the generationally damned and distinguished, as well as the most authentic rock n roll you've heard in years."

Watch the new music video here: