Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
The four-song EP is out now on Yep Roc Records.
Nashville-based Michaela Anne unwraps her first holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP on Yep Roc Records.
Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Wham's "Last Christmas," and Joni Mitchell's "River."
"The impetus behind this record is that I was asked to perform a set of Christmas songs for a friend's show," offers Michaela Anne. "I had never thought of singing Christmas songs so I started from scratch, thinking of which songs I was most moved by and wanted to sing along with when they came on the radio. I wanted modern songs that felt classic to me. I had a five-month old baby at the time and was thinking about what soundtrack I wanted to create for her early Christmas memories. Fun and upbeat but also melancholy, emotional and beautiful, because that is what life is. I have warm memories now of sitting at the piano, practicing "River" with my tiny baby wrapped to my chest, staring up at me."
In December, Michaela will play two shows opening for Joe Pug, including the Turf Club in St. Paul, MN (Dec 1) and Unity Temple in Oak Park, IL (Dec 3). From February 10-17, 2023, she will set sail on Cayamo's 15th edition, which features a stellar lineup including Andrew Bird, Trampled With Turtles, Patty Griffin, Jeff Tweedy, among others. Tickets are available here.
Happy Xmas follows Michaela Anne's latest studio album, Oh To Be That Free, released earlier this year. The album garnered critical acclaim with the Brooklyn Vegan hailing it as "a gorgeous collection with a timeless feel," Wide Open Country praised it is as "soul-stirring" while The Recording Academy hailed it "full of cathartic, complex reflections on a life that emerges triumphant in the face of adversity" and Holler applauded it "immaculately crafted....a tenderness few singer-songwriters can muster let alone capture on tape."
