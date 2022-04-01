Michael W. Smith Releases New Song 'Cry For Hope'

GRAMMY ® Winning, multi-platinum selling and iconic artist Michael W. Smith is releasing his moving new instrumental single "Cry For Hope" today in response to the current devastation in Ukraine.

"After watching the news and the devastation in Ukraine, like most of the world I was in tears. Over the next few days this melody just kept coming back to me and just spoke a message that no words could convey," Smith says.

"Cry For Hope" was recorded with the Nashville Recording Orchestra and Smith on piano. His good friend David Hamilton led the orchestration and co-produced the song with Smith.

A portion of the proceeds of "Cry For Hope" will be distributed to Ukraine aid.

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.

Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. In 2021, he released a re-envisioned live version of #1 highest-selling album of all time, Worship, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

His critically acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career.

Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.

Listen to the new single here: