Michael Bublé Releases New Holiday Single 'My Christmas Sweater'

Michael Bublé has released a new holiday single!

"The Christmas Sweater" is a new and festive addition to the holidays co-written by Michael Bublé and included in the 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Michael Bublé's Christmas album available globally today and in the U.S. and Canada on November 26th.

Michael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums these last ten years with over 4 billion streams around the world. The songs from Bublé's Christmas have been omnipresent in homes, households, stores and restaurants.

His voice has literally become the soundtrack to the season. Michael Bublé is a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and 8 sold out world tours.

