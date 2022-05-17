Michael Bay's AMBULANCE Sets Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD Release

When an ambulance is hijacked by two brothers after a bank robbery gone wrong, they must make an escape through Los Angeles in AMBULANCE, available to own on Digital May 23, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD June 14, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by Michael Bay, the action maestro behind high-octane blockbusters such as Transformers and Armageddon, comes an "over-the-top thrill ride" (Nick Schager, The Daily Beast) featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. Ambulance is being touted as "Bay's best" (David Sims, The Atlantic) and is now packed with never-before-seen bonus content including six behind-the-scenes featurettes.

In this action thriller directed by Michael Bay, veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman), desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, End of Watch) for help.

A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and paramedic (Eiza González, Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw) onboard. Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen.

Bonus Features

BAYHEM - Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González and crew discuss what it's like to work on a Michael Bay set as viewers watch the legend himself masterfully conduct the mayhem.

PEDAL TO THE METAL - A look at how Michael Bay took his car chase craft to a whole other level for AMBULANCE.

AERIAL ASSAULT - Learn how the breath-taking, heart-stopping aerial images in AMBULANCE were captured.

FINDING AMBULANCE* - Filmmakers and cast discuss the genesis of AMBULANCE and what drew them to the project.

CHASE CAPITAL OF THE WORLD* - Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González and crew discuss how LA's endless miles of highways and sprawling streets became a character in the film and the perfect location for AMBULANCE.

A TRIBUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS - Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González talk about their growing understanding, respect, and gratitude for first responders.

*Exclusive to 4K UHD and Blu-ray