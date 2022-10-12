Metronomy announce Small World (Special Edition) due 29 November via Because Music. The special version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band's favourite artists, including French synth-pop icon Sébastien Tellier, genre-bending Manchester four-piece Porij, electronic provocateur Haich Ber Na and more.

Alongside the announcement, the band also share the first taste of the album in the form of Bristolian singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson's version of Small World standout track "Love Factory" and the music video.

While Small World was an album that saw Metronomy return to simple pleasures and nature by embracing more pared-down, songwriterly sonics, the special edition of the record finds Metronomy and friends embarking on a sprawling journey through genres - from avant-garde electronica to raucous punk, laidback folk to cosmic disco and more.

Each track from the original record has been entirely transformed by a different artist, with contributions across the project from Porij, PPJ, Panic Shack, Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku, Katy J Pearson, Jessica Winter, Haich Ber Na, Bolis Pupul and Sébastian Tellier.

Katy J Pearson's reimagining of "Love Factory" is a duet with Metronomy frontman Joe Mount that swaps the glorious groove of the original for her wistful Americana-tinged rock, while retaining all of its irresistible charm. The track is accompanied by a nostalgic video that stars Katy and Joe channelling iconic country performances of the '60s and '70s, framed against the distinct landscapes of Devon - a love letter to the West Country via the Wild West.

Katy shares: "I've been a huge fan of metronomy for a long time. The records they made had a big influence on my music. I have fond memories of travelling up to Bristol to watch them play in Bristol when I was a teenager and the shows being so joyous. Brilliantly intelligent pop music. I met Joe after their show in Bristol and we got chatting. After this encounter I got asked to rework love factory for this deluxe version. I was so excited as love factory is my favourite song from the new record. It's so beautiful! So I was very flattered & honoured to have the chance to put my own spin on it. I wanted to strip it down to basics and make it a vulnerable duet. I'd been listening to a lot of Nancy Lee & Lee hazel wood at the time so making it a pop duet felt really fun to do. Shooting the video was also so so fun and I have a big connection to south hams so having footage of the landscape of south Devon with me and Joe's performance around it felt really special! "

Metronomy recently embarked on a huge 47-date tour across the UK and Europe. The UK leg saw the band play shows across the country, including a night at London's Alexandra Palace in May. The Small World tour also visited festivals across the world over summer, with spectacular headline shows at Green Man and Bluedot festivals and a storming Glastonbury set that earned them a 5* review from the Independent, who said: "hit after hit slices through the warm Worthy Farm air like a Prince classic, and thousands of hands clap back."