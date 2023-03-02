Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere' Tickets on Sale Now

'Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere' Tickets on Sale Now

For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica's forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide-with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos®, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release. View a Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere trailer here:

Preceded by the just-released "If Darkness Had a Son," the "towering, imposing, unbreakably fortified" (Revolver) new track "Screaming Suicide" and first single "Lux Æterna" - hailed upon its November 28, 2022 release as "thundering, breakneck" (Billboard), "gut-punching" (Rolling Stone) and "blistering" (USA Today) - 72 Seasons will be released April 14 via Metallica's own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica's first full length collection of new material since 2016's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. The album will be released in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go here.

The 72 Seasons global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony:S&M², which documented Metallica and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original S&M (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents.

Metallica's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ... And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, and the forthcoming 72 Seasons, out April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, Metallica established the All Within My Hands Foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million - providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.



Dead Lakes Share New Single tongue planet Photo
Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'
Dead Lakes have shared their newest single “tongue planet” via SharpTone Records, premiering exclusively on Variance Magazine. The track grapples with rolling with the punches and relinquishing control in situations when necessary, understanding that things don’t always go as planned.
The Soul Motivators Share Power! From Upcoming Full Length Photo
The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length
'Power' pushes the TSM sound to new celestial limits - Interstellar synths and drum n’ bass inspired breakbeats are mediated by Teruko’s ethereal vocals with the fire and passion of Bettye Lavette and tight rhythm of The JB’s. Other highlights include, ‘It is what it is’ - a smooth soul groover that would easily blend into any Hitsville playlist!
Chicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill Jockey Photo
Chicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill Jockey
McCombs is known for his work in Tortoise and Brokeback, as well as for his project Brokeback and as a touring musician for the likes of The Sea and Cake and Chris Forsyth, amongst many others. MacKay and Rumback previously played together in Darts & Arrows and have each released collaborative albums with Ryley Walker.
Jon Vinyl Joins Forces with Kenyon Dixon on Pressure (Remix) Photo
Jon Vinyl Joins Forces with Kenyon Dixon on 'Pressure' (Remix)
Originally released as the third single from Jon Vinyl’s anticipated triennial EP, Palisade, the Akeel Henry (Giveon, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan), John Fellner (Emmanuel), The 25th Hour (Drake, Majid Jordan), and Kevin Kofo (Wizkid, Bryson Tiller, Dylan Sinclair) produced original track was praised for introducing an eloquent sonic avenue for Jon.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'
March 1, 2023

Dead Lakes have shared their newest single “tongue planet” today via SharpTone Records, premiering exclusively on Variance Magazine. The track grapples with rolling with the punches and relinquishing control in situations when necessary, understanding that things don’t always go as planned.
The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length 'Do It Together'The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length 'Do It Together'
March 1, 2023

'Power' pushes the TSM sound to new celestial limits - Interstellar synths and drum n’ bass inspired breakbeats are mediated by Teruko’s ethereal vocals with the fire and passion of Bettye Lavette and tight rhythm of The JB’s. Other highlights include, ‘It is what it is’ - a smooth soul groover that would easily blend into any Hitsville playlist!
Chicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill JockeyChicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill Jockey
March 1, 2023

McCombs is known for his work in Tortoise and Brokeback, as well as for his project Brokeback and as a touring musician for the likes of The Sea and Cake and Chris Forsyth, amongst many others. MacKay and Rumback previously played together in Darts & Arrows and have each released collaborative albums with Ryley Walker.
BARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA NetworkBARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA Network
March 1, 2023

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's “Barmageddon” season one featured celebrity competitors Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and more going head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).
Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New ReleasesBroadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New Releases
March 1, 2023

This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new musical series Up Here to Some Like It Hot and Almost Famous cast recordings, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
share