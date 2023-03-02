'Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere' Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica's forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide-with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos®, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release. View a Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere trailer here:

Preceded by the just-released "If Darkness Had a Son," the "towering, imposing, unbreakably fortified" (Revolver) new track "Screaming Suicide" and first single "Lux Æterna" - hailed upon its November 28, 2022 release as "thundering, breakneck" (Billboard), "gut-punching" (Rolling Stone) and "blistering" (USA Today) - 72 Seasons will be released April 14 via Metallica's own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica's first full length collection of new material since 2016's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. The album will be released in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go here.

The 72 Seasons global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony:S&M², which documented Metallica and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original S&M (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents.

Metallica's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ... And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, and the forthcoming 72 Seasons, out April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, Metallica established the All Within My Hands Foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million - providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.