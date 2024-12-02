MerleFest Shares Full 2025 Lineup, Adds I'm With Her, Leftover Salmon, Stephen Wilson Jr., & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added I’m With Her, Leftover Salmon, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Steel Wheels, Tami Neilson, Becky Buller, and more to its 2025 lineup. Taking place April 24-27, 2025, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the annual celebration of founding legend, Doc Watson, will play host to both legendary names and exciting up and comers, including fast-rising honky-tonk starlet Emily Nenni, Colorado-rooted newgrass ensemble The Fretliners, blues-drenched guitar virtuoso Cristina Vane, and dozens of others. View the complete lineup below.

Making a surprise return in 2025, the Late Night Jam hosted by Sam Bush promises an unforgettable super-set featuring “only at MerleFest” collaborations. Among those joining in on the fun will be East Nash Grass, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Peter Rowan, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Trischka, and Woody Platt, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lindsay Craven, MerleFest Artist Relations Manager, shares, “The Late Night Jam was always a unique and fun bonus set of music where you never knew who would show up or what you might hear. We took a pause on this offering so that we could revamp and revitalize it for our fans and bring it back bigger and better than ever. Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends will embody the spirit of MerleFest with unique collaborations that you can only see here and the highest quality musical performances in the roots scene.”

MerleFest 2025 is shaping up to be another outstanding celebration of music and community, honoring the timeless legacy of its founding legend, Doc Watson. Tickets for the highly anticipated Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends are on sale now. Jam enthusiasts must have a Friday or equivalent wristband to purchase a late night jam ticket. Secure your spot and explore the full festival lineup at merlefest.org/purchase.

The 2025 MerleFest Mobile App, is available now for Apple and Android devices. Start planning your weekend with performance schedules, reminders, and artist discovery through the official MerleFest 2025 Spotify playlist.

MerleFest 2025 will welcome The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Dead South, Watchhouse, Wyatt Flores, I’m With Her, Leftover Salmon, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Sam Bush, Asleep at the Wheel, The Lil Smokies, Brent Cobb, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Alison Brown, Della Mae, Thee Sinseers, The Altons, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Steel Wheels, William Prince, The Cleverlys, TopHouse, Big Richard, John R. Miller, Emily Nenni, Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen, John McEuen & The Circle Band, The Secret Sisters, Tami Neilson, The Waybacks, Andy May, “B” Townes, Banknotes, The Barefoot Movement, Becky Buller, Carol Mallett Rifkin, Carolina Detour, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian From China to Appalachia, Charles Welch, Cristina Vane, Dale Ann Bradley, Damn Tall Buildings, Denitia, East Nash Grass, Fancy Hagood, Flattop, Florencia & The Feeling, Fog Holler, The Fretliners, Full Cord, Gravity Check Juggling, The Hooten Hallers, Humbird, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Ken Crouse, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mattie Schell, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Muireann Bradley, Paul McDonald, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, The Resonant Rogues, Rev. Robert Jones, Roy Book Binder, Six String Soldiers, T. Michael Coleman, Theo Lawrence, Todd Albright, Tony Williamson, Wayne Henderson, and The Wilder Flower. For artist performance dates, visit merlefest.org/lineup.

MerleFest 2025 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as covered patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase

About MerleFest

MerleFest, presented by Window World, was founded in 1988 as a fundraiser for the Garden of the Senses at Wilkes Community College to memorialize world-renowned flatpicker Doc Watson’s late son, Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of "traditional plus" music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 12 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.

