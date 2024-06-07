Meghan Trainor Releases Sixth Album 'Timeless'

It’s finally here! GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has released her sixth full-length album, Timeless. The 16-track record is pop perfection, complete with ballads, bops, and everything in between! LATEST NEWS Video: Ariana Grande Recalls Keeping WICKED Casting a Secret The Peter Sprague Trio Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Udi Gershuni Announces New Album Featuring Renowned Soprano Mikaela Bennett Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame to Host BEATLES ON THE BALCONY On the new album, Meghan shares, “Timeless is finally yours and I still can't believe it!! This album means so much to me! I got to work with so many incredible people to bring this album to life, and I’m so grateful for all of them and all the fans for showing so much excitement over it. I can’t wait to play these songs for you on the Timeless Tour! I’ll try not to cry every night with happy tears.” Meghan gave fans an early taste of Timeless with three iconic songs - “Been Like This” with T-Pain, “To The Moon,” and most recently “I Wanna Thank Me” feat. Niecy Nash. The songs highlight Meghan’s knack for production and songwriting, from the doo-wop inspired (and incredibly catchy) anthem “Been Like This,” to the bass-infused splendor of “To The Moon.” Meghan is kicking off release week with a four song performance on the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series, followed by appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 11 and June 12, respectively. Meghan’s vulnerability shines through on powerful tracks like “Forget How To Love,” where she condemns those who lack empathy as a choir echoes her sentiment. Meanwhile, playfully biting track “Whoops” proves that Meghan is talented enough to nail a breakup song even though she and husband Daryl Sabara are couple goals. Title track “Timeless” beautifully encapsulates the sentiments of the record as it comes to a close, with Meghan vowing that even though life doesn’t last forever, her love will never fade. Along with the new album, Meghan has released a brand-new crewneck that’s perfect for celebrating the Timeless era. Fans can purchase select music products and apparel on Meghan-Trainor.com, including the Timeless Transparent Light Blue Vinyl, with exclusive variants available at select retailers including a Timeless Sapphire Vinyl exclusively on Meghan’s TikTok Shop, a Timeless Amazon Exclusive Vinyl, a Target Exclusive Timeless CD (with bonus track “Bite Me”), and a Walmart Exclusive Timeless CD with an alternate cover. This fall, Meghan will also be making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog. Tickets are available at Meghan-Trainor.com. TIMELESS TRACKLIST 1. To The Moon 2. Been Like This with T-Pain 3. Crowded Room 4. Whoops 5. Crushin’ ft. Lawrence 6. I Wanna Thank Me ft. Niecy Nash 7. Love On Hold ft. T-Pain 8. Forget How To Love 9. Rollin' 10. Maybe 11. I Get It 12. Sleepin’ On Me 13. Hate it Here 14. Bestie 15. Doin' It All For You 16. Timeless