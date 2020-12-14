Megan Thee Stallion Performs at the Apple Music Awards

Tonight Megan Thee Stallion treats her fans to a cinematic and stunning performance in recognition of her Apple Music Awards Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Full of realness, rawness and grit, the performance pays respect to her hometown of Houston and the revelatory impact of Megan as an artist in 2020. With two No.1 singles and an incredible new full length album racking up millions of streams worldwide, this Apple Music Up Next alum is experiencing the kind of breakthrough year that defines the distinction, and she is just getting started.

Tune in tonight, Monday, December 14, at 5pm PT on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, or the Apple TV® app. The full performance will also be available on demand on Apple Music. Last week Megan joined host James Cordon on The Late Late Show to give viewers a first-look at what her fans can expect to see during tonight's special performance. Check out the segment below.

Join Apple Music all week long as we celebrate the incredible Apple Music Award winners including special performances from Roddy Ricch and Apple Music's Artist of the, Year Lil Baby.

The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories, and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music's editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most. The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year are hand-selected by Apple Music's global editorial team of world-class experts and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to this year.

Apple has designed a series of physical awards that represent the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each award features Apple's custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body. The result of this multi-month process, before it is sliced into hundreds of individual chips, is stunning and distinctive. In a symbolic gesture, the same chips that power the devices that put the world's music at our fingertips sit at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.