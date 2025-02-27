Mayday Parade Releases New Single 'Towards You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With their milestone 20th anniversary year in full swing, Mayday Parade – Derek Sanders, drummer/vocalist Jake Bundrick, guitarists Alex Garcia and Brooks Betts and bassist/vocalist Jeremy Lenzo – continue the march toward their highly anticipated new three-part studio album with the release of “Towards You." Marking the third single from Sweet – the first installment of their ambitious new project (due April 18th) – “Towards You” offers a heartfelt, stripped-down love song that showcases the band’s timeless songwriting.

“‘Towards You’ is really just a simple love song,” shares vocalist Derek Sanders. “Sometimes all you need is an acoustic guitar, some singing, and some strings to tell someone how much you love them.”

Following the effervescent bounce of lead single “By The Way” and the introspective depth of last summer’s “Pretty Good To Feel Something,” “Towards You” strips things down to their essence, reminding listeners why Mayday Parade has remained a cornerstone of the scene for two decades. Over the years, the band has amassed an impressive 1.43+ billion streams, a testament to their enduring impact and the deeply personal connection fans have with their music.

Set for release just ahead of the band’s Three Cheers for Twenty Years Tour, Sweet is the first chapter in a three-part album that bridges Mayday Parade’s storied past and their ever-evolving future. Recorded with longtime producers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World), the trilogy is their first full-length since 2021’s What It Means To Fall Apart and their first self-released collection since 2006’s Tales Told By Dead Friends EP—which they sold by the tens of thousands in parking lots while following that year’s Vans Warped Tour, building their audience one fan at a time.

The Three Cheers for Twenty Years Tour kicks off April 22nd in St. Petersburg, FL, and will see the band traversing North America, celebrating their catalog with fans old and new. With festival appearances lined up—including a return to When We Were Young 2025—Mayday Parade is proving that two decades in, they’re still pushing forward with passion and purpose.

With Sweet set to arrive on April 18th, followed by two additional installments in the coming months, Mayday Parade’s next chapter is well underway. Fans can stream “By The Way,” “Pretty Good To Feel Something,” and “Towards You” now!

Confirmed Mayday Parade 20-Year Anniversary Tour

April 22nd at Jannus Live in St Petersburg, FL

24th at House of Blues in Orlando, FL

25th at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

26th at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN

28th at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

29th at Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

May 1st at Factory Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX

2nd at Warehouse Live Midtown in Houston, TX

3rd at ACL Live - Moody Theater in Austin, TX

5th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

6th at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA

7th at Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA

9th at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10th at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

12th at The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

13th at Gothic Theatre in Denver, CO

15th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN

16th at Salt Shed in Chicago, IL

17th at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit, MI

18th at Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

20th at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

21st at History in Toronto, ON

23rd at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT

24th at Sherman Theatre in Stroudsburg, PA

25th at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ

28th at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, NY

30th at House of Blues in Boston, MA

31st at Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA

June 1st at The Strand in Providence, RI

3rd at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA

4th at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

6th at Avondale Brewing in Birmingham, AL

7th at The Moon in Tallahassee, FL

Oct. 18th at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV

19th at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV (just added!)

Photo credit: Eli Ritter

