Max T. Barnes Kicks Off 2019 Â“Rolling River TourÂ” In Ireland, Wins Hot Country TV Award

International singer/songwriter Max T. Barnes kicked off his 2019 tour at the Hot Country TV awards in front of 1,100 Irish country fans with a performance of "Love, Me," which he penned for Collin Raye and spent three weeks at No. 1 in the U.S. He went on to receive an award for "Great Contributions to Irish Music" adding to his 2018 trophy for "International Artist of the Year." The tour coincides with the release of Barnes' new singles, "If I Didn't Have You," "I've Loved A Lot More Than I've Hurt" and "Catchin' Up to Do" - all hitting radio now. Visit www.maxtbarnes.com for more information.



Beginning in Ireland, Barnes' will perform throughout England, Portugal and the United States of America over the coming months. He will make appearances on the wildly popular "Six O'Clock Show" and a visit to RTE's Country special of the "Late Late Show" in Dublin. Max T. and his crew are thankful to the tour sponsors; Tennessee Electric Guitar, Little Walter Tube Amps and Colton Motors Tullamore.



"I am blown away at the kindness and generosity of the fans and other artists as we continue to tour the world," says Barnes. "We hope everyone enjoys our most recent single and we look forward to performing it for them soon."



Max T. Barnes Rolling River Tour Dates:

April 29 - Hot Country TV Awards - Ireland

May 7 - The Six O'Clock Show Virgin Media - Dublin, Ireland

May 11 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 12 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 13 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 14 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 15 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 16 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 17 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 18 - Villamoura, Portugal

May 21 - Cooneys Hotel - Ballymahon, Ireland w/ Sheerin Family

June 3 - The Green Note - London, England

June 8 - Parkview House - Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow, Ireland

June 9 - Townhall Theater - Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland

June 11 - The Well - Moate, Co. Westmeath, Ireland

June 12 - The Clayton Hotel - Galway, Ireland

June 14 - Griffins Clifden - Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland

June 15 - Griffins Clifden - Connemara, Co. Galway Ireland

June 20 - Opry LeDaniel, Millennium Forum Theater - Derry, Ireland

June 28 - BBC Live Broadcast - Magher, UK

July 2 - Lakeside Hotel - Killaloe, Co. Clare Ireland

July 17 - Tullamore Court Hotel - Tullamore,Co Offaly, Ireland w/ Margo

July 19 - Thorsby Hall - Ollerton, England

July 20 - Thorsby Hall - Ollerton, England

July 21 - Thorsby Hall - Ollerton, England

July 22 - Bru Boru Theater - Cashel, Co. Tipperary Ireland

July 25 - Cooney's Hotel - Ballymahon, Co.Longford, Ireland

July 8 - Clonmel Park Hotel - Clonmel Co. Tipperary, Ireland

August 2 - Leitrim Festival BBC Live Broadcast - Leitrim, UK

August 17 - INEC Event Center = Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland w/ Margo

September 28 - Hawg n Sauce - Mount Vernon Ill. USA

October 8 - Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

October 9 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

October 10 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

November 1 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

November 2 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

November 3 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

December 6 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

December 7 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA

December 8 Americana Theater - Branson, Missouri USA





Max T. Barnes is a second generation hitmaker and the son of Max D. Barnes, who wrote some of country music's most iconic tunes such as "Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes" by George Jones, CMA Song Of The Year "Look At Us" by Vince Gill, and of course, CMA song Of The Year "Chiseled In Stone" by Vern Gosdin. Between father and son they have had 33 #1 hits and have sold over 70 million records. Barnes wrote his first major song at the age of 19, Vern Gosdin's "Way Down Deep," and has been topping the charts ever since, writing "Let Go of the Stone" (John Anderson), "At the Sound of the Tone" (John Schneider), "Before You Kill Us All" (Randy Travis) and "That's How Your Love Makes Me Feel" (Diamond Rio), to name a few. "Love, Me," the career-launching hit for Collin Raye, scored Max T. a CMA Song of the Year nomination. He most recently scored a cut on Trace Adkins new album titled "I'm Gone." Max frequently tours in Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Scotland, England, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the U.S. He recently released his newest album, "Steamboat," and is currently playing shows across the UK and Ireland on his international "Steamboat" Tour.





