Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'

Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release "Reckless" with a new single titled "Wrong Side Of The Bed."

The new single was written by De'Leah Shane, Lance Miller, Nate Kenyon, and Sara Brice.

"This song was special from top to bottom. From the first time I heard it, I couldn't get my mind off of it. It was so hard to get the opportunity to cut this song and when I did I put everything I could into it. The vibe in the studio the day we cut it had that magical feeling and when I went to do vocals for it, I took care with every word," tells Wayne.

Since May 2022, Matthew has released 6 singles and has received over half a million streams on streaming platforms. He has also been featured on Spotify playlists, including "Fresh Finds Country" and "New Music Friday Country."

You can connect with Matthew Wayne by visiting his website.