Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'

Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release "Reckless" with a new single titled "Wrong Side Of The Bed."

Feb. 28, 2023  

Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'

Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release "Reckless" with a new single titled "Wrong Side Of The Bed."

The new single was written by De'Leah Shane, Lance Miller, Nate Kenyon, and Sara Brice.

"This song was special from top to bottom. From the first time I heard it, I couldn't get my mind off of it. It was so hard to get the opportunity to cut this song and when I did I put everything I could into it. The vibe in the studio the day we cut it had that magical feeling and when I went to do vocals for it, I took care with every word," tells Wayne.

Since May 2022, Matthew has released 6 singles and has received over half a million streams on streaming platforms. He has also been featured on Spotify playlists, including "Fresh Finds Country" and "New Music Friday Country."

You can connect with Matthew Wayne by visiting his website.



Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session Photo
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Rows 2023 Independent Artist of the Year Photo
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit B.O.T.A with New Single Photo
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single
Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
Enrico Sangiuliano Announces Collab With Charlotte de Witte Photo
Enrico Sangiuliano Announces Collab With Charlotte de Witte
Enrico Sangiuliano, announces the next conceptual study in NINETOZERO’s transient reality. The forthcoming opus welcomes the irrefutable talents of Charlotte de Witte, marking the pair’s second collaboration to date and the third release in the label’s countdown.

More Hot Stories For You


Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
February 27, 2023

Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind FuryNUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind Fury
February 27, 2023

Hip hop artist NUBS, an acronym for Normally Underestimated By Sight (A.K.A. Colin White) is proud to announce his newest single 'Born Like This' Featuring Blind Fury! The new single is out now and dropped ahead of his solo debut LP titled ABLED.
M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Outside Of Town'M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Outside Of Town'
February 25, 2023

German-based singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his new track “Outside Of Town”  with Nettwerk.
Ryan Brown Releases New Single 'After Midnight' To Benefit The Sound Mind NetworkRyan Brown Releases New Single 'After Midnight' To Benefit The Sound Mind Network
February 24, 2023

Singer-songwriter Ryan Brown has released the new single 'After Midnight' to benefit charity organization The Sound Mind Network.
Grammy Award-Winning Cuban Vocalist Aymée Nuviola's New Latin Jazz Album, HAVANA NOCTURNE, Out NowGrammy Award-Winning Cuban Vocalist Aymée Nuviola's New Latin Jazz Album, HAVANA NOCTURNE, Out Now
February 24, 2023

Havana Nocturne, a new album by renowned musical artist and multi-GRAMMY Award winner Aymée Nuviola, is out now on Worldwide Entertainment.
share