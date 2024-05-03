Matthew Mayfield Shares Single 'Die In A Ghost Town' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham, AL-based, acclaimed songwriter Matthew Mayfield is excited to unveil his latest single, "Die In A Ghost Town," from his forthcoming album, PRIZEFIGHTER, set to release on May 17. The track, which premiered this week at V13, is now available on all streaming platforms for playlist shares.



"'Die In A Ghost Town' is an anthem of both hope and reckoning," says Matthew Mayfield. "It was written from the perspective of someone stripped of their freedom but determined to reclaim it. Even amidst opposition, when the dust settles, and the opposition defeated, he'll still be standing strong. He's a prizefighter, fighting not for money or fame, but for the green light to persevere."



The single follows Matthew Mayfield's single, "Breathe Out In Black," accompanied by a music video filmed by Courtney Davidson & Jess Williams at The Smoakstack in Nashville, TN. Rock & Roll Globe praised "Breathe Out In Black," and said, “Prizefighter is a reflection of the resilience of this rock ‘n’ roll lifer who continues to pick himself back up and keep punching his way through with quality material to spare.”



Matthew Mayfield, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for his emotive songwriting and powerful performances. His music has graced popular television series such as Grey's Anatomy, Hart Of Dixie, Charmed, and Pretty Little Liars, earning him widespread recognition and acclaim.



On PRIZEFIGHTER, Mayfield embraces his scars and resilience, reflecting on his journey through the music industry. "I've always used the metaphor of being a PRIZEFIGHTER in this business for so long," Mayfield shares. "You get beat up and bloodied, but you need someone in your corner to remind you that you're going to win."



Despite facing challenges, including the rejection his band, Moses Mayfield, experienced after being dropped from a major label, Mayfield's perseverance remains unwavering. PRIZEFIGHTER, his first album since 2019's Gun Shy, delves into dark themes while tracing his career's trajectory.



Recorded with and produced by Paul Moak (Martha Wainwright, Reliant K, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton), PRIZEFIGHTER blends Mayfield's identity as an anti-hero singer-songwriter with a rock'n'roll outlaw. From the haunting "Belle Of The Ball" to the anthemic "Fumes," each track captures Mayfield's essence, inviting listeners on a hopeful odyssey.



PRIZEFIGHTER is a testament to Mayfield's unwavering spirit and artistic prowess, transforming adversity into art with deeply personal lyrics and captivating melodies.

PRIZEFIGHTER Tracklist:

1. Mirror Lake

2. Belle Of The Ball

3. Undertow

4. Fumes

5. Breathe Out In Black

6. Monsters

7. Vendetta Moon

8. Hold Tight

9. Die In A Ghost Town

10. Rock N' Roll Can't Save Me

11. The Crown

12. Never Leave You Behind

Photo credit: Courtney Davidson

