Matteo Bocelli Unveils U.S. Dates for 'Falling in Love' Tour

Rising pop star Matteo Bocelli announced U.S. tour dates for his Falling in Love World Tour. Bocelli will kick off his US tour in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre on September 11 and will include 14 dates across the country, including a stop at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles on September 16. His second album, Falling In Love, is due out on September 12.

The general ticket on-sale begins on Friday, July 25 at 10AM local time. The artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, July 22 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, please visit here.

Falling in Love was recorded in his hometown of Tuscany with producer Martin Terefe (Shawn Mendes, Jason Mraz) and a world-class ensemble. The album connects Matteo with his roots while also capturing the spirit of timeless romance. Falling in Love marks a new era for Matteo, blending his classical, Italian heritage with modern pop for a taste of ‘la dolce vita’ - the album is steeped in the romance and elegance only Italy can provide. Pre-order the album HERE.

Bocelli co-wrote all of the album’s original songs, which serves as a pop and classical crossover. The performer collaborated with acclaimed songwriters including Terefe, Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol), and Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande). The collection of songs explores themes like love, vulnerability, and connection.

The first single from the album, “To Get To Love You” is out now. Co-written with Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves), the ballad samples the soundtrack to the 1968 French drama, The Private Lesson. Listen to it below.

Falling In Love World Tour US Dates

September 11 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

September 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Sun Rose

Saturday, November 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente

Sunday, November 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Tuesday, December 2 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, December 4 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

Saturday, December 6 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center

Sunday, December 7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, December 10 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

Friday, December 12 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Saturday, December 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Tuesday, December 16 - Wilmington, DE - The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Wednesday, December 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, December 19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Photo credit: Vicoolya & Saida