Matisyahu Releases New Single 'Fool's Gold'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and alternative reggae rock musician Matisyahu has released his new single “Fool's Gold,” the latest offering from his forthcoming EP, Hold The Fire, due out February 2nd via his own label Fallen Sparks Records.

While the new EP is centered around the four earth elements, as evidenced by the lead single “Fireproof,” Matisyahu also reflects on celebrity and artistic success and the observation that we often find ourselves imitating other people or listening too much to their opinions of us, as he explores in “Fool's Gold.”

“The Torah says humans are created in the image or ‘likeness' of God. That is the core idea of the song ‘Fool's Gold',” shares Matisyahu. “That being said, ‘created in the image' does not mean we are Gods. It's more of a sense of humility and responsibility to act like a creator or to act holy. In our current world, it becomes easy to play into what others believe you to be. It is easy to become a hardened version of yourself etched in stone or images of what others may project onto you.

It can even affect your own imagination and possibilities. This is a fool's gold. However, when stepping into your power, the chitter chatter of commentary becomes nothing in the face of true artistic expression. Others' opinion of you becomes irrelevant as you move closer to the likeness of your creator.”

For nearly two decades, Matisyahu has kept his creative spirit aflame by evolving his sound, melding genres, and testing the limits of the musical traditions that have inspired him. A special kind of fire spurred the creation of Hold The Fire, especially the EP's first single “Fireproof,” which touches upon Matisyahu's unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning. The recently released track explores the topics of perseverance and gratitude in times of trouble. As a theme everyone can relate to, especially with what is currently happening in Israel, “Fireproof” is resonating with listeners everywhere for its timely and hopeful message and has already been hailed as “an anthem of overcoming adversity.”

In support of the new EP, Matisyahu will hit the road in the first quarter of 2024 on his headlining Hold The Fire Tour 2024 with special guest Cydeways. The 34-date outing launches January 31st and stops all across the U.S. before wrapping March 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. See below for the full routing. Tickets are on sale now; visit https://matisyahuworld.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets. $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform and releasing every nonviolent cannabis prisoner.

Additionally, Matisyahu will make a special appearance at the Orlando Magic's Jewish Heritage Night this Monday, December 11th in celebration of Hanukkah. Matis will perform the halftime show as well as a post-game set. PRESS HERE for tickets and more info.

Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and expand the audience's sense of possibility. Known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism – Matisyahu's live shows consistently provide audiences with a dynamic and energetic performance full of life and illumination.

With nearly 20 years under his belt, he's teamed up with the best improvisational musicians and artists for jam sessions and collaborations, and his long and winding career consists of seven studio albums including the chart-topping Light (2009), Youth (2006), and Spark Seeker (2012), as well as Akeda (2014), Undercurrent (2017), and Matisyahu (2022), and various live albums including his 2005 Gold-certified breakthrough Live At Stubb's.

This past summer, the New York-raised and New Jersey-based multi-talent released Live In Brooklyn, recorded at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl New York during his annual Festival of Light. Exemplifying his transcendent live show, Live In Brooklyn features renditions of fan-favorites and global hits including the Gold-certified “One Day” – whose original version has been streamed over 150 million times on Spotify alone – and the genre-bending, Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single “King Without A Crown.”

In his continued support of Israel and his Jewish roots, Matisyahu recently made a surprise appearance at the March for Israel in Washington, DC performing “One Day” with The Maccabeats, a standout moment for the hundreds of thousands who gathered and watched.

﻿MATISYAHU - HOLD THE FIRE 2024 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, January 31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Thursday, February 1 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, February 2 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Tuesday, February 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Wednesday, February 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Thursday, February 8 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Friday, February 9 – Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

Saturday, February 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wednesday, February 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Thursday, February 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Friday, February 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas

Saturday, February 17 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre & Music Hall

Wednesday, February 21 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

Thursday, February 22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Friday, February 23 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

Saturday, February 24 – Bend, OR @ The Domino Room

Monday, February 26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Tuesday, February 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Thursday, February 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Friday, March 1 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Saturday, March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Wednesday, March 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, March 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Friday, March 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Saturday, March 9 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sunday, March 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Wednesday, March 13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Thursday, March 14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Friday, March 15 – Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

Saturday, March 16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Wednesday, March 20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thursday, March 21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Friday, March 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia

Saturday, March 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Photo Credit: Juliana Ronderos