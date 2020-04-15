Matchbook 30th Anniversary Regional Tour Postponed

The rescheduled dates for Ian Moss' the 2020 Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour have been announced. The tour will now begin on 24 February, 2021.

The full rescheduled dates are below.

Most tickets holders will have been contacted directly by the respective venues regarding transferring their tickets to the rescheduled dates. Any ticket holders unable to attend the new date will be able to arrange full refunds for a limited time.

Tickets for all rescheduled shows are on sale now with the exception of The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW which be on sale at 11.00am on Wednesday, 22 April.

We understand that some fans may not be able to attend on the rescheduled date but, where they can, we ask them to support the #KeepYourTicket campaign - a simple yet very effective way to help not only bands but to keep venues open and assist the many people in jobs who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring live music to life.

We appreciate everyone's patience in the process, and Ian looks forward to being back out on the road actively contributing to people's lives and jobs, which will play a small part in getting Australia's live music scene back up and running, as soon as possible.



Mossy's debut album Matchbook was released on 1 August, 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It remained in the Top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone and went on to see "Mossy" take away Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist - Album, Breakthrough Artist - Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker's Daughter, as well as being nominated for Single of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.



Six of the album's 10 songs, including Tucker's Daughter, were written by Cold Chisel bandmate Don Walker; two were co-written by Moss and Walker; and one co-written by Moss, Walker and Cold Chisel drummer, Steve Prestwich.



Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Tickets on sale now* from the venues or ianmoss.com.au/tour



Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW



Friday, 26 February 2021

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW



Saturday, 27 February 2021

Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW



Friday, 5 March 2021

The Art House, Wyong NSW



Saturday, 6 March 2021

The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW



Friday, 26 March 2021

Latrobe Performing Arts Centre - Town Hall, Traralgon VIC



Saturday, 27 March 2021

The Wedge - Performing Arts Centre, Sale VIC



Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC



Friday, 9 April 2021

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC



Saturday, 10 April 2021

Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW



Friday, 16 April 2021

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD



Saturday, 17 April 2021

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD



Friday, 23 April 2021

Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW



Saturday, 24 April 2021

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW



*Excluding The Glasshouse which go on sale at 11.00am, Wednesday 22 April





