Mary J. Blige Releases New Single 'Breathing' Featuring Fabolous

9x GRAMMY® award winning, 2x Oscar nominated and 1x Emmy award winning artist, producer, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige releases a brand new single “Breathing” featuring Fabolous. Blige will also drop a music video for the song at 11AM EST that can be watched HERE.

The single, released through Blige's own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, was produced by Shaun "S Dot" Thomas. The song was written by Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald, PurpleKBeats, and Jay Hawkins and contains samples of "Kick In The Door" by The Notorious B.I.G and “I Put A Spell On You” by Screamin' Jay Hawkins. Blige was additionally inspired by Nina Simone’s rendition of "I Put a Spell on You."

“Breathing” is Blige’s second single since the release of Good Morning Gorgeous, her critically acclaimed 15th studio album that received six GRAMMY® nominations at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Her first single following the album, “Still Believe in Love,” was released in October 2023 and spent 7 weeks at #1 on The Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. This marked her eighth #1 on the chart, cementing her as having the third-most No. 1s among women artists in the chart’s 30-year history.

“Breathing” showcases Blige’s unparalleled vocals and intimate lyricism, delivering a song about what she promised, being happy where she is and reveling in it. Blige once again proves why she was heralded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”

