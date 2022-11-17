Marvin Gaye's 'Greatest Hits Live in '76' Will Be Available on Vinyl & CD

The music of Marvin Gaye transcends time in ways that can't be described. From relatable songs about romance and heartbreak like "I Heard It Through The Grapevine" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to socially conscious meditations "What's Going On" and "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)", his music continues to resonate across generations.

One of the most soulful, celebrated voices and songwriters in music history, Marvin Gaye cemented a legacy as a trailblazer in R&B and beyond. His lush arrangements, irresistible grooves, and silky smooth yet emotive vocal delivery earned him 12 Grammy nominations, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

However, the true magic of Gaye's music was his ability to weave emotion or deep socio-political commentary into melodies and harmonics that, sonically, left the listener feeling good, no matter what the sentiment behind the lyrics - a rare feat that is truly difficult to achieve.

Captured on Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76, these songs, which were originally released on DVD in 2007, are now available as a standalone audio release for the first time. The set will be released on vinyl and CD on January 27, 2023 by Mercury Studios.

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76 was recorded in the midst of his 1976 European tour, during a live performance at the Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam. The 20+ song set features an abundance of Marvin Gaye's beloved hit songs, spanning his entire career up until that point.

These powerful songs are a wonder to experience live and are beautifully presented on Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76.

