Martin Garrix Releases 'Reboot' With Vluarr

Martin Garrix proves his club album announcement last week was no April Fools joke and is coming through with the third release in line for 'Sentio': 'Reboot', with Vluarr.

Teaming up with Vluarr for the first time, the pair prove to be an excellent combination. The bouncy track has an exciting and irresistible groove that makes you want to get up on your feet immediately. His recent Instagram post, which shows a video of him playing the track in Buenos Aires, is a testament to just that.

It's a good time to be a Garrix fan, with the next release coming up this Friday already.

Listen to the new single here: