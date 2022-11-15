Maroon 5 Announce Headline Dates and Festivals Across the UK and Europe for 2023

GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum powerhouse Maroon 5, have announced their UK/European headline and festival run for 2023. The European stretch, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Tuesday 13th June at Lisbon's Passeio Maritimo De Alges, before heading to Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, and France, before wrapping up at The O2 in London, UK on Monday 3rd July.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Europe including Prague Rocks in the Czech Republic, Tinderbox in Denmark, and Main Square Festival in France.

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 90 million in album sales, 550 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

Released in the summer of 2021, Maroon 5's current studio album, JORDI (222/ Interscope), features the band's latest hit single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. "Beautiful Mistakes" was #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC when it impacted radio, and charted in the Top 20 on the HOT 100, Top 40 and Hot AC charts. JORDI also includes the band's recent hits "Nobody's Love" and "Memories," which has surpassed a groundbreaking 1 billion Spotify streams and amassed over 700 million YouTube views.

Maroon 5's last studio album, Red Pill Blues featured the global hit single "Girls Like You" which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

The track accumulated over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and almost 3 billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. Most recently, the music video for the band's hit "One More Night" became Maroon 5's third visual to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube, alongside "Sugar" and "Girls Like You."

Maroon 5 has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, 18 November at 10AM local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

MAROON 5 2023 TOUR DATES

13 June 2023 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo De Alges

15 June 2023 - Madrid, Spain - - Wizink Center

16 June 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

21 June 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks

23 June 2023 - Odense, Denmark - - - Tinderbox

25 June 2023 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

27 June 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

29 June 2023 - Paris, France - - Paris La Défense Arena

30 June 2023 - Arras, France - - Main Square Festival

03 July 2023 - London, UK - - - The O2

