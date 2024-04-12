Mark Knopfler's New Album 'One Deep River' Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One Deep River, the eagerly awaited tenth solo studio album from Mark Knopfler, has just debuted.

The new LP offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures. They draw on a lifetime of genre-crossing ingredients and influences in blues, folk, rock and beyond.

Produced by Knopfler and his longstanding collaborator of more than 40 years, Guy Fletcher, One Deep River was recorded at his state-of-the-art British Grove Studios in London. The band features Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums and Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar, and newcomer Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes, and John McCusker plays fiddle, while the Topolski sisters Emma and Tamsin add backing vocals. All songs are written by Knopfler.

Leading into release, Knopfler shared three album tracks, “Ahead Of The Game,” “Watch Me Gone” and “Two Pairs Of Hands.”

The new album adds to what has already been a busy year for Knopfler. In January, the Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection was auctioned at Christies, with several of the guitars selling for record breaking sums. Last month, Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes released a spine-tingling reworking of his song, “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero),” by a who’s who of legendary guitarists for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Knopfler has teamed up with Brian Johnson, the singer from legendary rock band AC/DC, to make a new six-part TV series for Sky Arts entitled “Johnson & Knopfler’s Music Legends.” The two friends take a fascinating look at the history of popular music alongside various special guests including Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Carlos Santana, Cyndi Lauper, Nile Rodgers, Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill. The series will air on Sky Arts starting April 25.

ONE DEEP RIVER TRACKLIST

1. Two Pairs Of Hands

2. Ahead Of The Game

3. Smart Money

4. Scavengers Yard

5. Black Tie Jobs

6. Tunnel 13

7. Janine

8. Watch Me Gone

9. Sweeter Than The Rain

10. Before My Train Comes

11. This One’s Not Going To End Well

12. One Deep River

BONUS VINYL TRACKLIST (IN BOX SET)

1. Dolly Shop Man

2. Your Leading Man

3. Wrong’un

4. Chess

BONUS CD TRACKLIST (IN BOX SET)

1. The Living End

2. Fat Chance Dupree

3. Along A Foreign Coast

4. What I’m Gonna Need

5. Nothing But Rain

About Mark Knopfler

Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the U.K. has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era. Knopfler broke up the band in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist. In the ensuing years, Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to tour the globe with his band. Over the years, Knopfler has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit to Brooklyn and Wag The Dog and has played and recorded with a number of artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Chet Atkins.Knopfler was made an OBE in 1999 and was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2012.

Photo Credit: Murdo McLeod