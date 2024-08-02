Mariah Carey Reveals 2024 Christmas Tour Including UBS Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The queen of Christmas and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold Mariah Carey has revealed that her highly-anticipated annual Christmas extravaganza is back and going national.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will visit 20 cities across the country including Sunday, December 15 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR.

Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, August 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

Verizon will offer a presale for the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these dates beginning on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 AM until Thursday, August 8 at 10 PM. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

