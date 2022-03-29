Margaret Glaspy Shares New Single 'Heart Shape'

Today singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy reveals, "Heart Shape," the B-side of her new single "Love Is Real" via ATO. She earlier shared "Love Is Real" to critical acclaim with Consequence saying "Over swelling strings and a finger-picked guitar, Glaspy sings 'You belong.' And you do. Just listen to this song and you'll feel it." and Northern Transmissions called it "the perfect ode to love."

Stereogum noted Glaspy "loves singing about love" and 'Heart Shape' is further proof." On the writing and recording of the track she says, "The making of this song lifted me out of my COVID funk. Not being able to make music with my friends hit me hard during quarantine and made me realize why it is so special. I took the opportunity as a sign to get out of my comfort zone - every musician played on this song remotely and for me it was a new way to make art. It reminded me that music is basically magic. It can miraculously transcend location, space, and time."

"Love Is Real" b/w "Heart Shape" is available across all DSPs today. Watch the video below.

Next month Margaret will head off on tour as the direct support for Spoon. She was handpicked by Jim Eno to join the tour and her dates with them kick off April 6 in Boston, MA and conclude in Wilmington, NC on April 28. She will play New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16. Margaret will also headline her own shows this Spring including a stop at Levon Helms Studios in Woodstock, NY and a slot at this year's Corona Capital Guadalajara Festival. All dates are listed below.

"Love Is Real" marks the first new music from Margaret since the release of her 2020 album, the critically acclaimed Devotion (ATO). The LP found love from Rolling Stone ("starkly beautiful"), to Billboard ("Devotion is a study in contrasts and cohesion...every verse fortifies Glaspy's voice and the vulnerability she chooses to embrace in life, love and a world gone mad") to Stereogum ("Margaret Glaspy stun[s] us with her commanding guitar work and penchant for amorous songwriting.") and beyond. She also performed on CBS's This Morning Saturday.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/10 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/12 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/21 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/27 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

5/7 - Roanoke, VA - Fostek Hall at Jefferson Center

5/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

5/22 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

# = support for Spoon