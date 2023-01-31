Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marco Antonio Solis Announces 'El Buki' World Tour Dates

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 3, at 10am local time.

Jan. 31, 2023  

After a spectacular 2022 that included a second record-breaking "Una Historia Cantada" reunion tour with Los Bukis and a successful sold-out world tour, the winner of multiple international awards, and his recent recognition as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming back on tour across the globe. With Marco Antonio Solís - El Buki World Tour 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose, CA making stops across the U.S. in LA, Denver, Houston, Miami, New Jersey and much more before continuing to Latin America and Europe. See full routing below.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 3, at 10am local time here.

The news of the upcoming tour was announced by "El Buki" himself from the deck of a gorgeous yacht anchored in Miami, Florida, immediately provoking buzzing anticipation for what the iconic mexican artist has in store for his fans across North America this year. Without a doubt, El Buki World Tour 2023 promises to be an extraordinary experience for all, offering spectators an enchanting, magical & romantic night of music they won't forget.

Citi is the official card of the El Buki World Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, January 31st at 10am ET until Friday, February 3 at 9:00am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit  here.

EL BUKI WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES

Friday, March 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, March 4 - Reno, CA - Reno Events Center

Saturday, March 11 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Sunday, March 12 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Friday, March 17 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, March 18 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Friday, March 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, March 25 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Friday, March 31 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

Friday, April 21 - Mexicali, BCN - Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, April 22 - Valle de Guadalupe. BCN - Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Saturday, April 29 - Cuernavaca, Morelos - Estadio Centenario

Sunday, April 30 - Acapulco, Guerrero - GNP Seguros

Saturday, May 6 - Pachuca, Hidalgo - Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

Sunday, May 7 - Penjamo, Gto - Explanada de la Feria

Tuesday, May 9 - Toluca, Edo. Mex.

Wednesday, May 10 - Queretaro, Qro - Estadio Corregidora

Friday, May 26 - Oaxaca, Oax - Auditorio Guelaguetza

Saturday, May 27 - Puebla, Pue.

Saturday, July 8 - Lausanne, CH - Vaudoise Arena

Tuesday, July 11 - Alicante, Spain - Plaza de Toros

Thursday, July 13 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

Saturday, July 15 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi

Sunday, July 16 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

Saturday, August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Friday, August 18 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Saturday, August 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Friday, September 1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sunday, September 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 8 - Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

Saturday, September 9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, September 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Friday, September 22 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Saturday, September 23 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Friday, September 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, September 30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Friday, October 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, October 15 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history, with an outstanding career that spans nearly five decades. The highly acclaimed composer, arranger, producer, musician, artistic director and multi-faceted performer has won the hearts of countless fans around the world and across generations with his remarkable catalog of deep and romantic songs.



