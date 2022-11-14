Marc Anthony to Play Madison Square Garden in February 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and CMN Presents announced today that Grammy Award winning Latin music artist, Marc Anthony, will return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00PM as a continuation of his VIVIENDO Tour. This will be his 26th year performing at MSG.

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. He is a six-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner, has received countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and has been credited with over 30 Billboard chart hits.

On May 10, 2019, Marc Anthony released OPUS, his first new studio album in six years on Magnus Media / Sony Latin Music. OPUS is his eighth salsa album in the 26 years. His tours "Vivir Mi Vida", "Cambio de Piel", "Full Circle", "Legacy" and The OPUS Tour, have been included in the "Global Top Grossing Concert Tours" Lists.

His OPUS Tour kicked-off in the United States and other international markets in 2019. Recently, Marc became the first artist of his genre to receive a "6-time Diamond RIAA Certification" for his album 3.0 and was recognized with his third Guinness Records.

Tickets for the February 9, 2023 show will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, November 19 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Sunday, November 20 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.