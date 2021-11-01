Man With a Mission Announces 'Break and Cross the Walls I' Album

Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced their brand new album Break and Cross the Walls I. Released via Sony Music, it will be available digitally on November 24th and have an international physical release on January 28th. The opening track, 'yoake', will be released a week ahead of the album on November 17th.

Regarding the forthcoming album vocalist and guitarist Jean-Ken Johnny says, "We've completed our first studio album in three and a half years. We never stopped during Covid and progressed step by step, resulting in a big gift of a two album series for our fans. For now, here is the first album - we are very happy with the result, including the track listing. Hope you enjoy it."

Break and Cross the Walls I is the band's sixth studio album and their first since 2018's Chasing the Horizon. The eagerly-anticipated new full length was originally conceived as an ambitious two-disc set but recording sessions became affected by the prolonged world Covid situation and, so as to not disappoint fans with a longer wait, it was decided to release the set as two consecutive albums.

Break and Cross the Walls II is scheduled to be released in spring 2022 as a companion piece to Disc 1.

Break and Cross the Walls I includes tracks such as the recently released 'Merry-Go-Round', opening theme of the popular TV anime My Hero Academia, Godzilla vs Kong (Japanese edition) movie theme song 'INTO THE DEEP', 2020 NHK soccer theme song 'Change the World' and 'Remember Me', the main theme for Japanese TV drama Radiation House II. In addition to many other hit songs including '86 Missed Calls feat. Patrick Stump', the album will reveal seven brand new songs with a total of 14 tracks on the record.

Listen to the new track here: