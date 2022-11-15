Maná Announces 'México Lindo Y Querido' Tour Dates

Following their record-breaking LA arena residency and their Latin America stadium run, MANÁ announces the 2023 leg of their tour - México Lindo Y Querido - featuring 19 shows across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour includes the band's only New York metro area performance at UBS Arena on Saturday, April 22.

México Lindo y Querido kicked off in Latin America on June 10th in Tijuana, México with multiple nights in Medellin, Bogota, Puerto Rico and México. The five-city México run brought the band to sold-out stadiums with over 150,000 fans, including 60,000 ecstatic fans at the prestigious Foro Sol stadium in México City.

To kick off the announcement of their US leg, MANÁ will host a special tour launch party tonight at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Beach featuring a special live performance from the band.

Their tour is a timeless celebration of the group's love and admiration for México and the multigenerational Latino community as a whole. Over three decades, MANÁ has amassed a diverse audience of fans of all ages that continue to celebrate their music around the globe.

"Get ready, we're coming with a brand new production and all our hits. We're excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn't just a concert tour, it's a celebration of life." - MANÁ

The México Lindo y Querido U.S. run comes on the heels of MANÁ's record-breaking residency with 12 sold-out shows and 165,000 tickets sold to date. MANÁ has shared the stage with special guests including Joe Walsh of The Eagles along the way, as well as performing two special nights in celebration of Fiestas Patrias in September.

The residency has garnered a multitude of positive reviews from fans and critics over the first 12 shows, and the band has promised to continue playing Los Angeles into 2023 as fans demand more dates.

"When you go to one of their concerts ... you go to feel alive..." - Billboard

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 18 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

MANÁ - MÉXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri Feb 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Feb 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Mar 17 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 - New York, NY - UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Apr 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri May 05 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Sep 08 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

About MANÁ

Considered the most influential Latin rock band in the world, MANÁ continues to transcend generations with their music. MANÁ - meaning positive energy in Polynesian - began in 1986 when four friends from Guadalajara, Mexico came together to fuse new rock sounds with Latin and Caribbean rhythms.

The group includes Fher Olvera as vocalist, guitarist and main composer, Alex González on drums, Sergio Vallín on lead guitar, and Juan Diego Calleros on bass. The group released their first album, Falta Amor in 1990. In 1992, they released ¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños? which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling Spanish-language rock album of all time.

MANÁ is one of the highest selling Latin touring acts of all time. From their first show in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palace in 1993 to their ongoing, historic residency at the Kia Forum on the Rayando El Sol Tour, MANÁ has established themselves as a powerhouse in the city. Their residency has sold over 165,000 tickets to date across 12 sold-out shows.

MANÁ has sold millions of albums around the world and has released 11 albums of original songs along with several live albums and compilations. MANÁ's many accolades additionally include their handprints on the Hollywood Rockwalk and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them the first Spanish-language rock band to receive that honor.

Their influence also spans beyond music. For 30 years, the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation has been the social arm of MANÁ, combining conservation and environmental rescue with social development. Throughout their career, the band has been a vocal advocate for issues impacting their fans around the globe. Most recently the band joined forces with Dr. Anthony Fauci in support of President Joe Biden's Month of Action to encourage vaccination among the US Latino population.

MANÁ has 133 Certified Gold Albums, 256 Certified Platinum albums, 4 GRAMMY Awards, 9 Latin GRAMMY Awards, 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 15 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, and honors such as the 2018 Latin Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award & 2018 Latin Grammy Person of the Year Award and more recently the 2021 ICONO LATIN BILLBOARD Award.

Their current collaboration project, which began in 2019, revisits some of their greatest songs, accompanied by renowned and diverse artists.

The most recent release -"Te Llore Un Rio," featuring Christian Nodal (pop and maricheño), has been one of their most successful releases of their current duet project so far, trending in over 15 countries across North America and Latin America at the time of release. Spanish singer Pablo Alborán joined them in 2019 with "Rayando el Sol", Sebastian Yatra in "No Ha Parado de Llover,'' Joy Huerta in "Eres Mi Religion", "El Reloj Cucú" with 12-year-old Mabel, and "Mariposa Traicionera" with Regional Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernandez.