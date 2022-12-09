Mallrat Releases Surprise Collaboration With The Chainsmokers

Multi-talented artist and performer Mallrat delivers her surprise collaboration with American electronic duo The Chainsmokers. After teasing the release on socials, the new version of the viral, fan favorite "Wish On An Eyelash" is out now.

Of the release, Mallrat - aka Grace Shaw - shares "the original 'Wish On An Eyelash' is a short, one minute introduction to my album and was never promoted as a single - but there must be something a bit magic about it, because in the last few months it has stood out as something that really resonates with people and now has a life of its own."

Grace adds, "a few weeks ago I was completely taken by surprise when I logged on to Twitter to see The Chainsmokers had remixed the song out of pure love for it - we had never met or talked! For something so big to happen organically like this is really special and really rare. I am so excited for this interpretation of my track to be an introduction to a whole new audience. Thank you to The Chainsmokers."

The collaboration arose after The Chainsmokers shared their love for 'Wish On An Eyelash' online; "Made a lil remix of @lilmallrat wish on an eyelash. The song is too good to only be 40 seconds long." Mallrat replied and sent them the stems.

Three weeks later, The Chainsmokers shared a cut of the version on a recent social post, stating "I've listened to this song by @lilmallrat everyday and I love it so much but it's only :58 long so we did a little thing and made it longer. enjoy :) love you @lilmallrat".

After touring arenas in Europe with Conan Gray and hitting the main stage at Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, Mallrat is heading to New Zealand, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. Tickets and more information here.

About Mallrat

Prized producer, songwriter, and collaborator Mallrat - aka Grace Shaw - is a master of clever, timeless pop. Her trio of early EPs - Uninvited (2016), In The Sky (2018), Driving Music (2019) - are documents of an artist on the rise. Mallrat has garnered attention from the NY Times, NYLON, NPR, and more.

PAPER named her in their "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop," after making it onto the "Best of" lists by The Fader, Billboard, NOISEY, NME, Triple J, and Teen Vogue. At home in Australia, she continues to place Top 5 on Triple J charts. In the states, she made her late-night TV performance debut on the Late Late Show With James Corden, while in the UK, winning "Best Australian Solo Act" at the NME Awards.

She has toured both at home and internationally, including European and North American support for Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, and King Princess, selling out headline shows from London to New York, and collecting fans in the likes of Mark Ronson and Azealia Banks along the way.

PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Of Nettwerk