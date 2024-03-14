Major Myjah Cements Prowess on Latest Song Release 'Trying'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based, Miami-raised, Atlanta-bred songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist artist Major Myjah releases his new single "Trying" fresh from the recent release of "By Your Side." Produced by Major and Deion Gill, this new offering weaves together reflective songwriting and magnetic vocals as Major poeticizes a call to action to make things official with a significant counterpart.

"Trying" glides with infectious production, building the track to soaring heights from start to finish. With each release, the rising star is shaping up a showcase of his dimensional artistry that is not confined to one genre or feeling—at best, the most accurate definition to describe his style, sound, and swag is Major Myjah.

"Trying" follows the revered release of "By Your Side," which was released earlier this year. The track has earned placements on coveted playlists across major platforms, including Apple Music's "New in R&B," "Smooth and Easy," Tidal's "New Arrivals: Pop & R&B," and Pandora's "Indie R&B," and "Trap Soul," playlist cover. The track has reached global highlights in the press space, including spotlights from London publication VIPER Magazine and Quip Magazine, Canada's Faded 4U, as well as wide-spread of coverage nationwide such as Global Grind, Rolling Out, Earmilk, Urban Bridgez, and more.

Major is in the business of making music that moves you, makes you feel good, and connects people. His latest release, "Tryin," suggests mastery is on his path towards global acclaim—Major beginnings.

ABOUT MAJOR MYJAH:

Major Myjah is a rare combination of things. He's a visionary, an innovator and a vibe curator with a passion for music baked into his DNA. And while he may hail from industry royalty - his father is dancehall icon Bounty Killer and his mother, CJae, is a revered talent manager in the Caribbean - the wildly special singer, songwriter, multi- instrumentalist, producer and entertainer is a star in his own right.



A child prodigy, it was always clear that music was Major's calling. He began composing songs at the age of 4, which is when he was given his stage name for being an extraordinary force of nature who knew how to hold the attention of an audience. By the time he was 9, the young powerhouse was performing on stages with international Reggae artist Junior Reid and eventually embarked on a world tour alongside his famous family and their friends, including legendary Jamaican singer Freddie McGregor. In Major's early pre-teen years, he learned how to play the piano and the guitar, which he quickly mastered.



Growing up, Major split his time between Miami, Los Angeles, Jamaica, New York and Atlanta, which provided him with a richly unique cultural perspective that speaks to his diverse artistry and continues to set him apart from his counterparts. His upbringing allowed him to explore multiple genres and experiment with all aspects of sound; pushing his genius to the edge of his comfort zone. During Major's youth, he loved listening to an unorthodox playlist of timeless artists that consisted of the Beatles, Prince, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Sade. Those early inspirations had a profound effect on his career and personal development. As a result of taking cues from how they approached their craft as well as life, he has emerged as an excellent storyteller, writer and live performer.



Moving to LA at the dawn of his teenage years proved to be pivotal. Being in the mix and meeting different people, Major was invited into elevated environments that ultimately led to him forming key relationships that he nurtured over time. He earned opportunities to collaborate with an esteemed list of heavy-hitters like Chris Brown, Usher, J. Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Ro James, Miguel, Brandy, Damien Marley and others.

In 2018, Major received his first Grammy for his artistic contribution to Marley's album Stony Hill, which won Reggae Album of the Year in 2018. His dynamic pen game helped Brown's 2023 single “Summer Too Hot” reach platinum status, speaking volumes about his intrinsic gifts. As an r&b singer who incorporates touches of popular and worldly music, Major knows how to test his skills without losing himself in the process.