Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'

Orlando-based band Magnolia Park is thrilled to announce their debut album 'Baku's Revenge' slated for release on November 4th.

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them to start bands as a form of creative expression.

Today they share a new single from the album - "Misfits" - which features guest vocals from singer Taylor Acorn. Taking cues from early/mid 2000's alternative acts, the track is complete with thundering distorted guitars, a dynamic drum pattern and screamo vocals that precede a breakdown as heavy as they come.

Since forming in 2019, the ethnically diverse six-piece act- frontman Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales (FRED), bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham and keyboardist Vincent Ernst-have released an EP, mixtape and handful of singles. They've been on a non-stop schedule of touring with everyone from Sum 41 to Simple Plan, currently on a run with A Day To Remember and The Used.

With pop-punk icons as mentors, it's clear that all the time they've invested on the road has helped further develop their sound. While their Heart Eater EP (2022) was recorded in a week, the band had much more time to finetune the songs for 'Baku's Revenge'- In fact within the span of a month the band wrote 30 songs for the album before fleshing them out with Andrew Wade who helped the guys "trim the fat and think about what we're trying to say" according to Tristan Torres.

This attention to detail is evident on Baku's Revenge, through dynamic vocal performances the band addresses depression and mental health, toxic relationships, as well as their own experiences with institutional racism. With songs as thought provoking as they are accessible, the band members' lived experiences are present in every second of the 24 minutes that make up the album.

"I think when [listening] to the messages in our songs and seeing the videos, you see that we're more than a playful pop-punk band," says bassist Jared Kay. "We can have a good time and be silly, but we also show that there's some serious real-world problems that are going on in the world that we want to address and expose."

Through their music, Magnolia Park create shared experiences with their listeners that cement them as fans for life, already achieving milestones in their career with over 28 Million catalog streams to date, 600k+ monthly Spotify listeners and 45M views on their viral Tik-Tok page. Their unique brand of upbeat pop-punk has been celebrated by outlets like Kerrang, Alternative Press, Afropunk, MTV News, and Brooklyn Vegan, hailed by the latter as one of the "best bands bringing the mainstream pop punk revival sound back right now."

Watch the new music video here:

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

supporting A Day To Remember & The Used

Oct. 1 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

Oct. 2 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - San Diego, CA - Petco at the Park

Oct. 10 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds

Oct. 11 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Oct. 13 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center

Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA - TBD

Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

Oct. 25 - Lubbock, TX - The Pavillion

Oct. 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 - Irvine, CA - Five Points Amphitheater