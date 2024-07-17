Maggie Antone Shares New Track 'Rhinestoned' Ahead of Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone has shared a new track, “Rhinestoned." It is taken from her debut album of the same name, Rhinestoned, out August 23 via Antone’s own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers. Pre-order/pre-save it HERE.

Antone’s playful humor, distinctly raspy drawl and undeniable charisma land the initial punches on Rhinestoned. A closer listen reveals the vocalist, songwriter and producer’s overarching desire to heal her heart by opening up and extending a helping hand to anyone who wants to do the same. It’s Antone’s ability to contrast her raucousness with a disarming vulnerability that makes Rhinestoned the honest affirmation of life’s ups and downs she hoped it would be. “No matter how big or small it is,” Antone says, “when you’ve gone through something and you hurt, it matters.”

Rhinestoned was co-produced by Antone alongside Carrie K. (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse), with writing contributions from Trent Dabbs (Ingrid Michaelson, Kacey Musgraves), Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga, Ashley McBryde), Jillian Jacqueline (Keith Urban, Little Big Town) and Antone’s longtime hero Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert).

The album’s title track “Rhinestoned” follows previous album offerings “Everyone But You”— praised by Holler as a “tender and sweetly shy ballad”—“Suburban Outlaw” and “Johnny Moonshine,” which All Country News called “a spirited fusion of funky Americana and infectious country vibes that's sure to captivate listeners from the first chord.” Rhinestoned also features a solo version of “I Don’t Wanna Hear About It,” which was previously released as a duet with Brendan Walter. Her steady stream of new music has quickly earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

Additionally, Antone will support 49 Winchester and Trampled By Turtles on their fall tours, Marty Stuart at Dallas’ Majestic Theater in August and Brent Cobb at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in December. She is also performing at a handful of festivals including Bourbon & Beyond in September. These dates follow a recent co-headline tour with Kat Hasty, a performance at Bonnaroo and a sold-out show with The Red Clay Strays at The Caverns. See below for the complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.maggieantone.com/tour.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers’ “Lady May” won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” John Prine’s “Spanish Pipe Dream” and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.

A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path.

Tracklist

1. Johnny Moonshine

2. One Too Many

3. Everyone But You

4. Mess With Texas

5. High Standards

6. Suburban Outlaw

7. I Don’t Wanna Hear About It

8. Me & Jose Cuervo

9. Rhinestoned

10. Meant to Meet

MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE

August 2—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theater*

September 5—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz†

September 6—Richmond, VA—The National†

September 7—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly†

September 9—Boston, MA—Royale†

September 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom†

September 11—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom†

September 14—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 19—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 11—Ashland, KY—Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

November 7—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall‡

November 8—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater‡

November 10—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom‡

December 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium§

January 21-25—Key West, FL—Mile 0 Festival

*supporting Marty Stuart

†supporting 49 Winchester

‡supporting Trampled by Turtles

§supporting Brent Cobb

Photo credit: Luke Hutcherson

Comments