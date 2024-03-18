Maggie Antone Confirms 'The Lonestars & Lovers' Co-Headline Tour With Kat Hasty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone will join forces with Kat Hasty for their “Lonestars & Lovers Tour” this summer. Newly confirmed stops include Lexington's The Burl, Decatur's Eddie's Attic, Charlotte's Amos' Southend, Indianapolis' HI-FI Indy and Newport's The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, March 22 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.maggieantone.com/#shows.

The new tour dates add to an already exciting year for Antone, who recently debuted her new song, “I Don't Wanna Hear About It,” with fellow rising artist Brendan Walter. The track, written and produced by Antone and Carrie K(Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse), is out now on Antone's own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

Antone's first new music of 2024, “I Don't Wanna Hear About It” follows a landmark year for the vocalist, songwriter and producer, who released a string of singles, including the much-lauded “Suburban Outlaw,” and played shows to a growing fan base across Nashville and beyond. Additionally, she is set to perform at Bonnaroo and Bourbon & Beyondfestivals later this year and will also join The Red Clay Strays for a sold-out show at The Caverns on June 21.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed by several as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers' “Lady May” won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton's “Jolene,” John Prine's “Spanish Pipe Dream” and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim.

A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path. More music from Antone is imminent.

MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE

June 6—Lexington, KY—The Burl*

June 8—Decatur, GA—Eddie's Attic*

June 9—Charlotte, NC—Amos' Southend*

June 11—Indianapolis, IN—HI-FI Indy*

June 12—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival-Sanctuary*

June 13-16—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns^ (SOLD OUT)

September 19— Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

*co-headline with Kat Hasty

^supporting The Red Clay Strays

Photo credit: Jerod Sandoval