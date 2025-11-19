Maggie Antone Confirms 2026 U.S. Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Songwriter and producer Maggie Antone is set to play a new run of U.S. headline dates with her band The Rhinestones early next year. Kicking off January 8 in Newport, KY, this run will see stops at Asheville’s Grey Eagle Tavern, Houston’s House of Blues, Austin’s Antone’s and more.

Tickets are on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 A.M. local time. See below for full tour routing and visit here for more information.

Ahead of the tour, Antone will unveil her highly anticipated new song “The Devil’s Not in Hell” on December 12 via Love Big and Thirty Tigers—pre-save HERE. The track marks Antone’s first new material since her 2024 critically acclaimed debut album, Rhinestoned.

Antone’s tour arrives on the heels of a powerhouse 2025, in which Antone played her first-ever North American headline tour with stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Richmond and more. She appeared at some of the year’s biggest festivals, including Under The Big Sky, ACL Fest and Windy City Smokeout, and shared stages with Megan Moroney, Brent Cobb, John Baumann and more.

Maggie Antone's debut album Rhinestoned—which features breakout hit "Johnny Moonshine"—was released last year via Thirty Tigers and Antone's own label Love Big to widespread acclaim.

MAGGIE ANTONE AND THE RHINESTONES LIVE 2026

January 8—Newport, KY—The Southgate House

January 9—Lexington, KY—The Burl

January 10—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle Tavern

February 12—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co.

February 13—Houston, TX—House of Blues

February 14—Austin, TX—Antone’s