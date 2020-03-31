Magdalena Bay 'Story' Quarantine Video Out Now

Making the most of their time in isolation, indie-pop savants Magdalena Bay have released their quarantine video for their latest single "Story" from their eight-track EP A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling.

The quarantine video for "Story," was created in lieu of a tour video after Magdalena Bay rerouted their trip to their hometown of Miami due to virus.

Magdalena Bay's recently released EP A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling also features their new track "Stop & Go" alongside their recent string of indie-pop gems including "How to Get Physical," "Killshot," and "Good Intentions," all of which hit #1 on Hype Machine and are quickly adding to their over 7 million streams alongside fan favorite "Venice." PRESS HERE to watch the apocalyptic, winter-in-Los-Angeles video which encourages listeners to live in the now. Set to tour with both Yumi Zouma and Kero Kero Bonito, Magdalena Bay were recently made the face of Tidal's Rising playlist and have been getting some great early recognition for their savant-like songwriting talent, unconventional DIY music videos, and recent sold-out show in Brooklyn.

Capable of teaching a pop masterclass and drawing praise from the likes of Pitchfork, i-D, V Magazine, MTV, New Yorker, NYLON, Earmilk, KCRW, Clash, Gorilla Vs. Bear, Ladygunn, Substream, Atwood, The Line of Best Fit, and more, Magdalena Bay seamlessly stitch together old and new, breathing new life into the neon late-night and offbeat cinematic nostalgia of the eighties with savant-like songwriting skill to create their own handcrafted sound and vision that packages melancholic themes inside a high-gloss, otherworldly pop. Taking inspiration from both Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay's Mica Tenenbaum (singer/songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer/songwriter) have been making music together since high school and are a regular staple on Spotify's official Indie Pop, All New Indie, and HYPERPOP lists.





