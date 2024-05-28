Magdalena Bay Returns With New Track 'Death & Romance,' Confirms Headline Tour This Fall

General on-sale for the tour begins May 31 at 10A.M. local time.
Acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay returns with a new track, “Death & Romance,” their first release on Mom+Pop Music.
“Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing,” the band says. “You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO...but this time, he’s not coming.”
In addition to the new song, the duo confirms The Imaginal Mystery Tour today, an extensive run of North American headline shows this fall with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and more—see full routing below. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access May 30 at 10A.M. local time HERE before general on-sale begins May 31 at 10A.M. local time.
Aside from last year’s EP mini mix vol. 3, “Death & Romance” marks Magdalena’s Bay first official new music since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021. Vulture praised the album as “one of 2021’s best pop statements” while Pitchfork celebrated the duo’s “magic power” of sounding “like whatever you grew up with, whenever that was,” and PopMatters commended the album for “providing a blueprint for a new generation of electronic pop.”
Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world— including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.
September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom
September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom
September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre
September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic
September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall
September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly
September 18—Boston, MA—Royale
September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel
September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club
September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle
September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse
September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl
September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips
September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn
October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom
October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre
Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia
