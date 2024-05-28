Magdalena Bay Returns With New Track 'Death & Romance,' Confirms Headline Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay returns with a new track, “Death & Romance,” their first release on Mom+Pop Music.

“Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing,” the band says. “You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO...but this time, he’s not coming.”

In addition to the new song, the duo confirms The Imaginal Mystery Tour today, an extensive run of North American headline shows this fall with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and more—see full routing below. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access May 30 at 10A.M. local time HERE before general on-sale begins May 31 at 10A.M. local time.

Aside from last year’s EP mini mix vol. 3, “Death & Romance” marks Magdalena’s Bay first official new music since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021. Vulture praised the album as “one of 2021’s best pop statements” while Pitchfork celebrated the duo’s “magic power” of sounding “like whatever you grew up with, whenever that was,” and PopMatters commended the album for “providing a blueprint for a new generation of electronic pop.”

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world— including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

