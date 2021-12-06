Magdalena Bay Announce First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, this Fall to mass critical acclaim.

Now, as the band just wrapped up a largely sold-out support tour with George Clanton, Magdalena Bay announce their first-ever headline tour. See below to find a show near you, and watch a live performance video of "You Lose!" to get a sneak preview of what to expect when you see the duo live and step into their Mercurial World. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets when the go-on sale Friday, December 10th at 10am local time here.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records you'll hear this year, Mercurial World was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and the album has just made its debut on the Billboard charts.

The album took the #1 slot in both Top New Artist Albums and Alternative New Artists, made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums, and also charted in Internet Albums, Top Current Albums, Current Album Sales and Album Sales.

Few artists are at once artful and savvy enough to transcend the endless scroll, but over the past 18 months, LA-based indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay have used social platforms to dispatch their music, and what you might call their philosophy, in hypnotic, ephemeral bursts. A long trip through their feeds produces music videos in miniature, irreverent pontifications on the state of the music industry delivered via home video VHS aesthetics, and existential meditations on everything from International Women's Day to the clone craze of the early aughts to the indefinite lifespan of plants. To Mica Tenenbaum and Matt Lewin, reality can be unmade, manipulated beyond all recognition; their project is as much musical as it is an experiment in pop persona and visual aesthetics.

On October 8th, Magdalena Bay released their debut full-length LP, Mercurial World, via Luminelle. Entirely written, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by the duo, Mercurial World proposes an abstract theory of time and explores the staggering "what ifs" that make up the human experience.

Tour Dates

12/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Jingle Bell Roxy @ The Roxy Theatre

12/19 - Pomona, CA @ Viva! Pomona @ The Glasshouse

12/29 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

2/19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

2/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

2/24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/23-3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

8/27-28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic

Watch the new live performance video here: