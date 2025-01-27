Mae Martin to Embark on Debut Tour 'I’m A TV'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian, producer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter Mae Martin is hitting the road with their highly anticipated I’m A TV Tour in support of their debut album, I’m A TV, set to release on February 27, 2025. This groundbreaking new chapter in Martin’s career represents a significant expansion of their creative portfolio, bringing their indie rock sound—a nostalgic yet fresh take on millennial life—live to audiences for the first time while staying true to their wit, openness, and deeply personal storytelling.

Produced by Live Nation, the I’m A TV Tour kicks off on February 26 at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA, and continues with stops in major cities like Toronto and New York before wrapping up on March 9 at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, UK. Each performance will feature live renditions of songs from I’m A TV, including singles “Good Dream” and “Stowaway,” offering fans the opportunity to engage with Martin’s artistry in a live, intimate setting.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, January 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Wednesday, January 29 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

MAE MARTIN: I’M A TV TOUR DATES:

Wed Feb 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

Sat Mar 01 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 04 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Sun Mar 09 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

ABOUT MAE MARTIN

MAE MARTIN is an award-winning comedian, producer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter. In addition to co-showrunning, starring in, writing, and executive producing the highly anticipated forthcoming Netflix thriller series WAYWARD, Mae is set to release their debut album, I’m a TV, globally through Universal Music Canada on February 27, 2025.

Mae presently co-hosts the hit comedy podcast Handsome, which was recently acquired by the Headgum podcast network, alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. On television, Mae is best known for their semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series FEEL GOOD, which they co-wrote, starred in, and executive produced. Their work in FEEL GOOD earned them a 2021 BAFTA TV Award nomination and widespread praise, including a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Mae also starred on season two of HBO Max’s THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT in 2022 and appeared as a contestant and won Season 15 of Channel 4’s game show TASKMASTER the following year. In 2024, Mae won a Canadian Screen Award for their supporting role in the six-part docu-comedy series I HAVE NOTHING.

Beloved for their stand-up comedy, Mae’s first special DOPE was nominated for “Best Comedy Show” at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards while earning four- and five-star reviews. The show has since been turned into a stand-up special for Netflix as part of the global stand-up series, COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD. Mae’s follow up stand-up special SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson, debuted on Netflix in 2023 to positive reviews, earning a Juno Award nomination for ‘Comedy Album of the Year.’ Mae has also ventured into documentary work, hosting the CBC docuseries FLUID: LIFE BEYOND THE BINARY in spring of 2024, and appearing in Netflix’s OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Their debut book, Can Everyone Please Calm Down?: A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality, was published by Hachette in 2019 to critical acclaim. For more information, visit MaeMartin.net

Photo Credit: Andrew Max Levy

Comments