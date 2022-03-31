Madonna & Sickick Enlist 070 Shake for Hypnotic Rendition of 'Frozen (Remix)'

Madonna and Sickick team up with 070 Shake to unveil a hypnotic rendition of their viral "Frozen (Remix)."

Earlier this month, Madonna and Sickick tapped Nigerian singer Fireboy DML for an emotional, intimate version of their original "Frozen (Remix)." Sickick's sweeping remix first exploded on TikTok in 2021, before being officially released on DSPs by Artist Partner Group/Warner Records in December. Since then, both remixes have amassed over 75M streams globally and soundtracked more than 100K TikTok videos.

On collaborating with 070 Shake, Madonna shared, "070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring. There are very few women in the trap music world that aren't pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique - there is no one like her. I'm excited for the world to discover her!"

In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music. 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," and "Frozen (070 Shake Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come.

Watch the music video for the new track here: