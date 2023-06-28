Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Seattle, Denver, and New York City.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Madonna will postpone her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rush to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.

The iconic singer's manager revelaed that she stayed in the ICU for several days. Page Six reports that she had been found "unresponsive" before being rushed to a New York City hospital. 

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed in an Instagram post.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SPEEDY ORTIZ Share New Single Plus One & Announce New Tour Dates Photo
SPEEDY ORTIZ Share New Single 'Plus One' & Announce New Tour Dates

Rabbit Rabbit was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin (who also mixed the record), mastered by Emily Lazar & Chris Allgood at The Lodge (New York, NY), and was recorded between Rancho de la Luna (Joshua Tree, CA) & Sonic Ranch (Tornillo, TX). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Gorgon City Announce Highly Anticipated Album Salvation Photo
Gorgon City Announce Highly Anticipated Album 'Salvation'

With sparse piano breakdowns and a steadily building groove, the track is an emotive and beautifully crafted slow-burner from the UK dance duo. Having previously worked together on “You’ve Done Enough,” Gorgon City and DRAMA are back and better than ever, proving themselves power collaborators.

3
Oscar Lang Releases New Single On God Photo
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'On God'

“On God” follows the recent release of his recent singles “Everything Unspoken,' “One Foot First” and “A Song About Me,” the lead single of Oscar’s forthcoming album Look Now. Haunting and teeming with emotion, the track arrives alongside a stunning live performance video filmed in an ornate cathedral with resounding acoustics.

4
Video: Pop-Rock Trio Senses Debut gonna make sure Music Video Photo
Video: Pop-Rock Trio Senses Debut 'gonna make sure' Music Video

They have a handful of tracks under their belt already, produced by engineer Blake Harnage (Tate McRae, PVRIS), which have garnered over 600,000 streams. The trio finished their debut EP with producer Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, The Aces, Nightly, jxdn), which is expected to be released in September 2023. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on FridayKesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on Friday
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSENInterview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSEN
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season ThreeRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three
Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following HospitalizationMadonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
GREY HOUSE