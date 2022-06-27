Madison Cunningham's 'Hospital' #1 Most Added at AAA and Non Comm Radio

Two-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham's latest single "Hospital" has reached the #1 Most Added at both AAA and Non Comm radio. The track is from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer, set for release September 9 on Verve Forecast.

Consequence describes, "The fuzzy crunch from Cunningham's guitar work is both classic and wildly emotive, and her soaring vocals are pristine and inspired."

"Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective," Cunningham explains. "I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity."

Revealer finds Cunningham working once again with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester and Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens).

"To me, 'revealer' is the binding theme of the album," says Cunningham. "The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true." The album is full of confessions, intimations and hard truths-a self-portrait of a young artist who is full of doubt and uncertainty yet bursting with exciting ideas about music and life.

"Hospital" follows previously released album track "Anywhere," which Consequence raves "picks up where the whimsical, pop-infused folk of Wednesday-which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 Grammys-left off, complete with a theatrical and playful Francophone music video."

Cunningham will be hitting the road on her fall headline "The Revealer Tour" kicking off this September with Bendigo Fletcher supporting. Tickets are on sale today here, and you can find a complete list of dates below.

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter is fresh off the heels of a successful 2021 which found her opening for Harry Styles at his sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, writing an original song "Broken Harvest" for NPR Morning Edition's Song Project and later performing the song on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Cunningham's list of champions continues to grow including Harry Styles, John Mayer, Andrew Bird and Sara Bareilles. The artist first picked up a guitar at age seven, and by age twelve was singing and performing alongside her five siblings in church. By the age of fifteen, Cunningham realized songwriting was a passion she wanted to pursue, citing Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as key inspirations.

Watch the new music video here:

Hospital · Madison Cunningham (Official music video) 'Revealer' is coming Sep 9! "Hospital" is out now! The making of this record deeply challenged me on both a personal and musical level. To say I'm proud of what it represents, and what it took to arrive at this day, is an understatement. To me the title says what I hope the body of it expresses. The illuminating nature of grief and all of its neighboring emotions. I can't wait to take this record on the road. The Revealer Tour pre-sale is available now with the code: REVEALER Watch below, and pre-order the record here: madisoncunningham.lnk.to/revealerFP Posted by Madison Cunningham on Friday, June 3, 2022

Tour Dates

June 28-Stage AE-Pittsburgh, PA†

June 29-The Andrew J. Brady Music Center-Cincinnati, OH†

July 1-Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park-Des Moines, IA†

July 2-Summerfest-Milwaukee, WI

July 9-10-Winnipeg Folk Festival-Winnipeg, MB

August 2-Fargo Brewing Company-Fargo, ND‡

August 3-Pablo Center-Eau Claire, WI‡

August 4-Fine Line Music Cafe-Minneapolis, MN

August 6-Majestic Theatre-Madison, WI

August 7-Big Top Chautauqua-Bayfield, WI‡

August 9-Foellinger Theatre-Fort Wayne, IN‡

August 10-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI‡

August 12-Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park-Grand Rapids, MI‡

August 13-The Salt Shed-Chicago, IL‡

August 17-Rose Music Center at The Heights-Huber Heights, OH‡

August 19-Race Street Live-Holyoke, MA

August 20-Thompson's Point-Portland, ME‡

August 21-Thompson's Point-Portland, ME‡

September 8-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY†

September 9-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY†

September 10-Skyline Stage at The Mann-Philadelphia, PA†

September 16-Annapolis Songwriters Festival-Annapolis, MD

September 18-Bourbon & Beyond-Louisville, KY

September 20-Thalia Hall-Chicago, IL

September 21-recordBAR-Kansas City, MO

September 23-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO

September 24-Urban Lounge-Salt Lake City, UT

September 26-The Crocodile-Seattle, WA

September 27-The Biltmore Cabaret-Vancouver, BC

September 28-Wonder Ballroom-Portland, OR

September 30-August Hall-San Francisco, CA

October 1-The Regent Theater-Los Angeles, CA

October 2-Ohana Festival-Dana Point, CA

October 3-Club Congress Plaza-Tucson, AZ

October 4-Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery-Santa Fe, NM

October 6-Beer City Music Hall-Oklahoma City, OK

October 7-Deep Ellum Art Co-Dallas, TX

October 8-George's Majestic Lounge-Fayetteville, AR

October 9-White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)-Houston, TX

October 12-Bijou Theatre-Knoxville, TN

October 13-Terminal West-Atlanta, GA

October 15-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville-Nashville, TN

October 17-Haw River Ballroom-Saxapahaw, NC

October 18-The Jefferson Theater-Charlottesville, VA

October 20-The Sinclair-Cambridge, MA

October 21-Webster Hall-New York, NY

October 22-Capital Turnaround-Washington, DC

November 27-Broadcast-Glasgow, UK

November 29-Islington Assembly Hall-London, UK

December 1-Belleville-Oslo, NO

December 2-Nalen Klubb-Stolkholm, SE

December 4-Vega Ideal Bar-Copenhagen, DK

December 6-Nochtspeicher-Hamburg, DE

December 8-Rotown-Roterdam, NL

December 9-Paradiso Tuinzaal-Amsterdam, DL

† with Mt. Joy

‡ with Lake Street Dive