Madison Cunningham Performs On CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY

This past weekend 22-year-old rising guitarist and songwriter Madison Cunningham performed on "CBS This Morning: Saturday" in anticipation of her Verve Forecast debut LP, Who Are You Now, out August 16.

Watch Cunningham perform "Trouble Found Me," "Something to Believe In," and "Pin It Down" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

"The past year was a largely transitional one for me. It felt like all at once I was living in a new city and a new era of my life," Cunningham explains. "Writing this record really forced me to take an honest look at where I came from, what my dreams and fear were, and who I was becoming as a result." The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch studio in El Paso. "Madison ascended to another level at Sonic Ranch," describes producer and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Chester, who has also worked with artists such as Jackson Browne, Blake Mills and Andrew Bird. Chester continues, "she left that week a young master, in total control of her musical identity and skillset."

The Orange County, CA native has performed as a duet partner with Punch Brothers' Chris Thile on APM's "Live From Here" and her list of champions has continued to grow, including Bird, Sara Watkins, Nickle Creek and the Milk Carton Kids' Joey Ryan. During the summer of 2018, she was the sole opener for the entirety of the Punch Brothers' 34-stop North American tour. Cunningham is currently gearing up for a string of dates performing with Bird, Calexico, Iron + Wine, Amos Lee and Lake Street Drive. Find a complete list of dates below.

Cunningham first picked up a guitar at age seven, and by age twelve was singing and performing alongside her five siblings in church. By the age of fifteen, Cunningham realized songwriting was a passion she wanted to pursue, citing Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as key inspirations. "It'd always been a hobby before, but around then, I realized I wanted to make it a religious practice," she says. "I thought if I could capture some of their same spirit ever in my life, I'd have to work hard and every day."

MADISON CUNNINGHAM TOUR

June 26 TRIP Music Festival Milan, IT* July 16

July 18 July 26 Chicago Theatre

Frederik Meijer Gardens Newport Folk Festival Chicago, IL* Grand Rapids, MI* Newport, RI Aug 16 Orpheum Phoenix, AZ † Aug 17 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ † Aug 18 Meow Wolf Taos Vortex Taos, NM † Aug 19 Denver Botanic Gardens Denver, CO † Aug 21 Center for the Performing Arts Vancouver, BC ‡ Aug 23 Chateau St. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA ‡ Aug 24 Fox Theatre Spokane, WA ‡ Aug 25 The Zoo Portland, OR ‡ Aug 27 Kettlehouse Amphitheatre Bonner, MT ‡ Aug 29 Red Butte Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT ‡ Aug 30 Avalon Theater Grand Junction, CO ‡ Aug 31 Belly Up Aspen, CO ‡ Sept 4 Rococo Theatre Lincoln, NE ‡ Sept 5 Pageant St. Louis, MO ‡ Sept 6 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH ‡ Sept 8 Queen Elizabeth Toronto, ON ‡ Sept 24 Masonic Auditorium Cleveland, OH* Sept 25 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI* Sept 26 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI* Sept 27 Oct 1 Palace Theatre Bootleg Theater St. Paul, MN* Los Angeles, CA Oct 6 Palace Theatre Albany, NY § Oct 7 Oct 8 Le Poison Rouge College Street Music Hall New York, NY New Haven, CT§ Oct 9 DC9 Washington, DC Oct 10 Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA § Oct 11 The National Richmond, VA § Oct 12 The National Richmond, VA § Oct 13 Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC § Oct 15 Oct 24 Whitaker Center House of Blues Harrisburg, PA § San Diego, CA

* with Andrew Bird

† with Calexico and Iron & Wine

‡ with Amos Lee

§ with Lake Street Dive





