Aug. 5, 2019  
Madison Cunningham Performs On CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY

This past weekend 22-year-old rising guitarist and songwriter Madison Cunningham performed on "CBS This Morning: Saturday" in anticipation of her Verve Forecast debut LP, Who Are You Now, out August 16.

Watch Cunningham perform "Trouble Found Me," "Something to Believe In," and "Pin It Down" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

Pre-order the record HERE and listen/share new album track "Trouble Found Me" HERE:

Watch Cunningham's recent interview and performance on AOL Build here.

Listen to her interview and performance with WNYC's "All of It with Alison Stewart" here!

"The past year was a largely transitional one for me. It felt like all at once I was living in a new city and a new era of my life," Cunningham explains. "Writing this record really forced me to take an honest look at where I came from, what my dreams and fear were, and who I was becoming as a result." The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch studio in El Paso. "Madison ascended to another level at Sonic Ranch," describes producer and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Chester, who has also worked with artists such as Jackson Browne, Blake Mills and Andrew Bird. Chester continues, "she left that week a young master, in total control of her musical identity and skillset."

The Orange County, CA native has performed as a duet partner with Punch Brothers' Chris Thile on APM's "Live From Here" and her list of champions has continued to grow, including Bird, Sara Watkins, Nickle Creek and the Milk Carton Kids' Joey Ryan. During the summer of 2018, she was the sole opener for the entirety of the Punch Brothers' 34-stop North American tour. Cunningham is currently gearing up for a string of dates performing with Bird, Calexico, Iron + Wine, Amos Lee and Lake Street Drive. Find a complete list of dates below.

Cunningham first picked up a guitar at age seven, and by age twelve was singing and performing alongside her five siblings in church. By the age of fifteen, Cunningham realized songwriting was a passion she wanted to pursue, citing Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as key inspirations. "It'd always been a hobby before, but around then, I realized I wanted to make it a religious practice," she says. "I thought if I could capture some of their same spirit ever in my life, I'd have to work hard and every day."

MADISON CUNNINGHAM TOUR

June 26

 TRIP Music Festival

Milan, IT*

July 16
July 18

July 26

Chicago Theatre
Frederik Meijer Gardens

Newport Folk Festival

Chicago, IL*

Grand Rapids, MI*

Newport, RI

Aug 16

Orpheum

Phoenix, AZ †

Aug 17

Rialto Theatre

Tucson, AZ †

Aug 18

Meow Wolf Taos Vortex

Taos, NM †

Aug 19

Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver, CO †

Aug 21

Center for the Performing Arts

Vancouver, BC ‡

Aug 23

Chateau St. Michelle Winery

Woodinville, WA ‡

Aug 24

Fox Theatre

Spokane, WA ‡

Aug 25

The Zoo

Portland, OR ‡

Aug 27

Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

Bonner, MT ‡

Aug 29

Red Butte Amphitheatre

Salt Lake City, UT ‡

Aug 30

Avalon Theater

Grand Junction, CO ‡

Aug 31

Belly Up

Aspen, CO ‡

Sept 4

Rococo Theatre

Lincoln, NE ‡

Sept 5

Pageant

St. Louis, MO ‡

Sept 6

Taft Theatre

Cincinnati, OH ‡

Sept 8

Queen Elizabeth

Toronto, ON ‡

Sept 24

Masonic Auditorium

Cleveland, OH*

Sept 25

Masonic Temple Theatre

Detroit, MI*

Sept 26

Riverside Theater

Milwaukee, WI*

Sept 27

Oct 1

Palace Theatre

Bootleg Theater

St. Paul, MN*

Los Angeles, CA

Oct 6

Palace Theatre

Albany, NY §

Oct 7

Oct 8

Le Poison Rouge

College Street Music Hall

New York, NY

New Haven, CT§

Oct 9

DC9

Washington, DC

Oct 10

Harvester Performance Center

Rocky Mount, VA §

Oct 11

The National

Richmond, VA §

Oct 12

The National

Richmond, VA §

Oct 13

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Wilmington, NC §

Oct 15

Oct 24

Whitaker Center

House of Blues

Harrisburg, PA §

San Diego, CA

* with Andrew Bird
† with Calexico and Iron & Wine
‡ with Amos Lee
§ with Lake Street Dive



