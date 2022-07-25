Madge Returns With New Single 'Psychopomp'

Madge has released her new singel "Psychopomp" featuring Jessica Winter. The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Drawing inspiration from the glistening coagulation of blood, guts and cum that glues together the universe, Madge's 2022 output is visceral and abstract.

New single "Psychopomp", featuring pop avant-gardist Jessica Winter, warps those corporal themes into the psychoanalytic puzzle of whether we can could ever really discard a memory, even if we wanted to...

Listen to the new single here: