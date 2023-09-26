Madge Announces Their Album 'Boxjar' & Shares 'Saraghina'

Madge is a Brooklyn-based artist. Somewhat sad and angry. They’ve written for Pussy Riot, Brooke Candy, and Slayyyter. Lots of music in the pipeline.

About “SARAGHINA” they elaborate: "I don’t write many ballads - this one was brewing in my mind for a while. The first incarnation was sweeter and lighter. When it finally came to life with Raziel in the studio it became a bit darker and more melancholy.

Saraghina is largely a composite character but the main inspiration is an extended relative who passed away when I was a teen. She had an enigmatic, brief, and tortured life. And while I would love to mythologize her story and our relationship, the lived experience remains so deeply mundane. Sometimes this smallness is what feels tragic."

Today, alongside the single release, they’re announcing their album BOXJAR to be released on November 17th via AntiFragile Music.

Photo: Lanee Bird