Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
“Pick You Up” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.
Budding Asian-American pop-rock powerhouse Maddox Lim has released his new single "Pick You Up," a gripping pop-rock track about building mutual trust and letting go of solitude. "Pick You Up" is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.
At a meeting point between upbeat, delicate, and nostalgic, "Pick You Up" conveys the assurance and trust of being able to rely on someone through dark times and knowing that they have your back regardless of the circumstances. "It's hard to watch those you care about be sad and in pain," explains Lim. "I wanted to write a song to lift their spirits and let them know that no matter what happens, I will always be there for them and that things will eventually get better."
The result is a refreshing track, both energetic and contemplative in its instrumental buildup resembling 80s pop-rock ballads that Maddox Lim grew up hearing. "Pick You Up" is characterized by Lim's distinctive melancholic twang, one which denotes a maturity well beyond his years.
His authentic performance and lyrics infuse the song with dynamic youthfulness, culminating with the tender chorus, "you're not alone because I'm here, I'll make your worries disappear." The track was written by Lim and produced by Bernard Yagee.
"Pick You Up" is Maddox Lim's second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted - where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
As his music unlocks a refreshing openness to expressing emotions and caring about others, Lim is redefining the act of spreading positivity through candidness; his first release, "Hollow Dreams," set out to do so through powerful and captivating melodies through which the young performer opened up emotionally.
Intricately delicate, bold, and lively, "Pick You Up" finds its power through gentleness and youthful vitality. As the track constitutes a brilliant second stepping stone for Maddox Lim, the emerging artist sets out on a flourishing musical journey that will delight listeners.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 15, 2022
“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
November 15, 2022
Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
November 15, 2022
The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
November 15, 2022
Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
November 15, 2022
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the new video trailer now!